Valerie June

She explains what she does as “organic moonshine roots music,” and if only it could be bottled. The Memphis-based bluesy Americana queen broke out with her 2013 album Pushin’ Against the Stone, a magical package of earthy midnight sounds produced with the help of Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. With a new album (The Order of Time) on the way, her fans look forward to passing the jug again.

Feb. 9, 8 p.m. $25. Great Hall, 1087 Queen St. W., ticketfly.com.

Superior Donuts

The friendly play described by The New York Times as a “gentle comedy that unfolds like an extended episode of a 1970s sitcom” is soon to be just that (albeit in 2017 – not that long-ago decade). Premiering on CBS next week, the show set in a neighbourhood doughnut shop stars Judd Hirsch (From Taxi) and Katy Sagal (Married With Children). Whether on stage or on the small screen, expect smart humour and relevant commentary.

Feb. 7 to 26 (preview, Feb. 5). $25 to $35. Coal Mine Theatre, 1454 Danforth Ave., 1-800-838-3006 or http://www.brownpapertickets.com/producer/752042.

Noisy

Developed in collaboration with musicians Robin Dann and Matt Smith, the new piece from the bold choreographer Ame Henderson promises to be something other than the same old song and dance. With Noisy, the relationship between melody and movement is explored.

To Feb. 4, 8 p.m. $20 to $25. Winchester Street Theatre, 80 Winchester St., 416-967-1365 or http://www.tdt.org/noisy.

U of T Drama Festival

How old is the U of T Drama Festival? Well, when it was first created, the Hart House parking lot would have been filled with Packards and La Salles, with tailgating upper classmen probably sporting tweed and smoking pipes. Established in 1936, and later spawning such actors as Don Harron, William Hutt and Donald Sutherland, the annual competitive event offers three nights of original one-act plays featuring students from multiple colleges.

Feb. 9 to 11, 7:30 p.m. $10 to $12. Various University of Toronto venues. 416-978-8849 or tickets.harthouse.ca.

Stomp

Full of heart and capable of quite a commotion, the crowd-pleasing musical brings a truckload of secondhand percussion instruments (matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and hubcaps) to town. An enthusiastic eight-member cast shakes the joint and offers bang for buck.

To Feb. 5. $25 to $99. Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St., 416-872-1212 or www.mirvish.com.

