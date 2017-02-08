Tom Russell

In 2006, while living in El Paso, Texas, the cowboy-song maestro Tom Russell wrote a wry tune about a white developer who built a border wall using illegal Mexican labourers. Written with tongue firmly in cheek, the song was called Who’s Gonna Build Your Wall? More proof, if needed, that folk singers foresee and ask the best questions.

Feb. 11, 7 p.m. $35. Dakota Tavern, 249 Ossington Ave., 416-850-4579 or ticketfly.com.

On Feb. 10, an exhibition of Tom Russell’s paintings opens at Liss Gallery, 112 Cumberland St., liss-gallery.squarespace.com/tom-russell.

Jan Lisiecki plays Schumann

Schumann’s Piano Concerto is scored for two flutes, two oboes, two clarinets, two bassoons, two horns, two trumpets and, optimally, one wunderkind. The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will supply most of the instruments and players, but behind the piano will be Calgary’s sublime young talent Jan Lisiecki. How good is he? Even the autographs he signs after the concert will be in the key of A minor.

Feb. 15 and 16, 8 p.m. $39.75 to $154. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St., 416-598-3375 or tso.ca.

My Night with Reg

In a review from 2015, the Telegraph deemed Kevin Elyot’s comedy about gay manners and morals in the age of AIDS the “funniest and most searing play to be found anywhere on the London stage.” A different production of My Night with Reg finds itself on the stage of the Panasonic Theatre, where the 1994 play finally makes its Canadian debut.

Feb. 10 to 26. $39 to $79. Panasonic Theatre, 651 Yonge St., 800-461-3333 or mirvish.com.

Amy Schumer

Is there a comedy festival in town that no one told us about? Mid-February sees the arrival of important imports Chris Tucker (Feb. 10, Sony Centre), Jerry Seinfeld (Feb. 17 and 18, Sony Centre) and Amy Schumer, whose postponed arena show from last month is made up for on Thursday. Scandalous (and cutesy-demure for effect), the superstar stand-up offers frank ideas on relationships and other impossible things.

Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $39 to $140. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-985-5500 or ticketmaster.ca.

Rhubarb Festival

When this edgy theatrical happening first began 38 years ago, a Trudeau was receiving his mail at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa. Funny how the more things change, the more they stay the same. This year’s festival includes the Rhubarb Haunted House, a sprawling performance installation involving old Buddies in Bad Times pieces brought back to glorious life for one night only (Feb. 15). Feb. 15 to 26. $20.

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander St., 416 975-8555 or buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Report Typo/Error