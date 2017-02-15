Breath In Between

Nicely settled into its new east-end nest, Crow’s Theatre offers its third show of the season. From the playwright and first-time director Anton Piatigorsky, Breath in Between is billed as a surreal love story about a murderer (of two willing victims) and a woman he meets in a bar after he commits the deed. We mentioned it was surreal, right?

Feb. 22 to March 11 (previews begin Feb. 18). $20 to $40. Streetcar Crownest, 345 Carlaw Ave., 647-341-7390 or http://crowstheatre.com/whats-on/view-all/breath-in-between

Jerry Seinfeld

After Jerry Seinfeld played himself in the hit-sitcom-about-nothing Seinfeld, he moved on to the self-explanatory web show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. What’s the deal with him? Simple, graspable concepts and straightforward delivery. Last month, the superstar stand-up signed a mega-deal with Netflix. He probably drinks his coffee black. Can’t go wrong with that; can’t go wrong with him.

Feb. 17 and 18, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $75 to $125. Sony Centre, 1 Front St. E., 1-855-872-7669 or http://www.sonycentre.ca/calendar-event-details/?id=297

Toronto for Everyone

Lovably garish and now lamented, the recently closed department store Honest Ed’s is opening up its doors for an event of films, a town hall, a cocktail party, a craft beer tour and an immersive art maze. The iconic, cornball place was one of the best places in the city to get lost. So it is again, for the last time – honest.

Feb. 23 to 26. $16.49 to $26.49 (some events free). Honest Ed’s, 581 Bloor St. W., torontoforeveryone.com

Tapestry songbook

It has nothing to do with accounting practices when Tapestry Opera opens up its books. Instead, it involves a concert of highlights and vignettes from the company’s 37-year-history, with mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabo and tenor Keith Klassen as guest vocalists. This is year number seven for the popular program. We’ve run the numbers – it adds up promisingly.

`Feb. 23 (7:30 p.m.) and Feb. 24, 7:30 and 10 p.m.). $25. Ernest Balmer Studio, 9 Trinity St., 416-537-6066 or https://tapestryopera.com/songbook-vii

How Heavy This Hammer

Hailed by Globe film critic Barry Hertz as “creative, bold and even dangerous filmmaking,” How Heavy This Hammer from Toronto’s Kazik Radwanski is the story of a married father of two whose quiet rage is pacified by escapist online gaming. Funny, but not fluff.

Feb. 18, 8 p.m. $10. The Royal, 608 College St., 416-466-4400 or http://www.theroyal.to/films/how-heavy-hammer

Report Typo/Error