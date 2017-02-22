Thundercat

The jazzy bass player born Stephen Bruner has serious chops and heavy associations, but for his new album Drunk, he’s not above having a little fun, with A-list friends Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Kamasi Washington and Flying Lotus lending hands. Wait a minute, back up – Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins? Yacht rock just got that much cooler.

Feb. 28, 7 p.m. $15 to $22.50. Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Ahead by Century

Years from now, students will be going to school on the oeuvre of the singer-songwriter and poet Gord Downie. In fact, they already are. At the County Day School, a senior school production uses the music and words of the Tragically Hip and the rock laureate Downie to present what they’re billing as a “moving and joyous” Canadian theatrical experience.

March 2 to 4. $15. County Day School, 13415 Dufferin St., King, Ont., cds.on.ca.

Bang! The Bert Berns Story

A refreshing sub-genre of music documentaries has emerged in the past few years, one that pays special attention to the heroes out of the spotlight. The Wrecking Crew focused on L.A.-based studio musicians in the 1960s, 20 Feet from Stardom celebrated the best backup singers and now, the story of Bert Berns, a soul-music producer and Twist & Shout songwriter, is affectionately told.

March 1 and 2. $16. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor St. W., 416-637-3123 or hotdocs.ca.

Wrik Mead: Local Hero

With 30 years in the moving-images business to his credit, Wrik Mead gets a celebration long overdue. Known for his short-form works of fairy-tale allegory, first-person narrative and tales of queer identity, the Toronto-based media artist receives a retrospective at OCAD University, his alma mater and the place where he’s punched his time card for more than two decades.

Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $5 to $8. OCADU, 100 McCaul St., 416-977-6000 or ocadu.ca.

National Arts Centre Orchestra

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra never gets its oboes out of joint when its capital-city counterpoint comes to town. On Saturday, the TSO collegially hands over its stage for a program that offers two William Walton works (including the score for Laurence Olivier’s Henry V from 1944) and an appearance by the Spanish guitarist Pepe Romero.

Feb. 25, 8 p.m. $39.75 to $154. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St., 416-598-3375 or tso.ca.

