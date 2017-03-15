Love, Sex & Brahms

What sounds like a bad eighties rom-com is actually a dance by James Kudelka. It’s an expanded version of the choreographer’s Dora-winning piece from 2015, here presented by Coleman Lemieux & Compagnie. The music is melancholic solo-piano Brahms, the movement involves dancers led by the ballerina Evelyn Hart and the host is an enigmatic puppet.

March 16 to 18 (8 p.m.) and March 19 (4 p.m.). $20 to $25. Betty Oliphant Theatre, 404 Jarvis St., or 416-364-8011 or colemanlemieux.com.

Comedy Trumps Hate

The American President and commander-in-tweet is incredibly lampoonable, as late-night hosts know so well. With that in mind, a night of stand-up and sketch helmed by Gavin Crawford includes an improvised talk show with funny people Pat McKenna, Deb McGrath and Colin Mochrie on hand.

March 18, 3 p.m. $22.12 (in support of Planned Parenthood). Second City Theatre, 51 Mercer St., 416-343-0011 or secondcity.com.

Cage

Apes, Zen Buddhism and John Cage? What sounds like a great Jim Jarmusch film is actually the inspirations behind a one-hander by the curious actor Diego Matamoros, whose collaboration with theatre designer Lorenzo Savoini and composer Richard Feren explores the limits of one’s mind – a cage, if you will. An experiential meditation on time, space, memory and the human animal is part of Soulpepper’s solo series.

To March 25. $25 to $44. Young Centre, 50 Tank House Lane, 416-866-8666 or soulpepper.ca.

Iris Haeussler: The Sophie La Rosière Project – Chapter III

One may wish to call the painter Sophie La Rosière a pigment of Iris Haeussler’s imagination, but one should not, because the pun is atrocious. The story is that the mischievous conceptualist Haeussler invented a fictional French artist of the early 20th century, complete with a backstory and the delicate works that make up this fanciful exhibition.

To April 29. Free. Daniel Faria Gallery, 188 St Helens Ave., 416-538-1880 or danielfariagallery.com.

The Book of Mormon

What sounds like a hilarious Broadway musical that twice visited Toronto before is exactly that. Trey Parker’s satire about two Mormon missionaries is back to mock the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with toe-tapping zingers Joseph Smith American Moses, You and Me (But Mostly Me) and Tomorrow is a Latter Day part of the score.

To April 16. $49 to $200. Princess of Wales, 300 King St. W., 416-872-1212 or mirvish.com.

