Kalanidhi International Festival of Indian Dance

The annual happening of visiting and local companies is something of an Indian dance lollapalooza. Highlights this year include aerial exploits from Navarasa Dance Theater (Friday), a bharatanatyam blowout featuring the Menaka Thakkar Dance Company (Saturday) and a free program of film, symposiums and demonstrations (Sunday). To April 2. Various prices. Fleck Dance Theatre, 207 Queens Quay W., 416-973-4000 or kalanidhifinearts.org.

Judith Owen

The Welsh chanteuse is nothing if not accommodating. In 2015, after her show with Bryan Ferry at Royal Albert Hall was called off at the last minute, Owen invited press and a few fans to her London house for an impromptu (and well-reviewed) performance. Toronto audiences won’t get the living-room treatment, but an afternoon concert at Gallery 345 is intimate enough when it comes to the singer-songwriter’s soulful, mature fare. April 2, 4 p.m. $25. Gallery 345, 345 Sorauren Ave., 416-822-9781 or gallery345.com.

Bach: Keeping it in the Family

The Staple Singers. The Partridge Family. The Jackson 5. The Doobie Brothers. Popular music has a celebrated history of family bands, but classical music has its bloodline situations as well. The father-daughter team of oboist Alfredo Bernardini and violinist Cecilia Bernardini co-lead a Tafelmusik concert that explores the group-picture genius of J.S. Bach and his melodious eldest sons. April 5 to 9. $39 to $93. Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre, 427 Bloor St. W., 416-964-6337 or tafelmusik.org.

Tough Jews

Although known more for breaking bread than breaking bad, Jews do have a history of going gangster. A site-specific production involves a darkly comic drama from Michael Ross Albert, set in a Prohibition-era speakeasy in the Kensington Market underworld. March 31 to April 16. $25. Kensington Hall, 56 Kensington Ave., thestorefronttheatre.com.

National Ballet of Canada: Genus

The National’s winter mixed program is brightened by the North American premiere of Wayne McGregor’s Genus, which takes it origin from the British choreographer’s visit to the vast Charles Darwin collection at London’s Natural History Museum. Set to a score by Joby Talbot and Deru, the work for 24 dancers is part of an evening that also includes the company premiere of George Balanchine’s Tarantella. To April 2. $39 to $265. Four Seasons Centre, 145 Queen St. W., 416-345-9595 or national.ballet.ca.

Report Typo/Error