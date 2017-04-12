Orphans

The recent production of Nicolas Billon’s Butcher at the Panasonic Theatre and the current presentation of True Crime at Streetcar Crowsnest share a similar question: “Who is this guy?” Same thing with Dennis Kelly’s taut drama Orphans, an Edinburgh Fringe Festival hit involving an unexpected visitor, alt-facts and chilling realities.

To April 30. $35. Coal Mine Theatre, 1454 Danforth Ave., http://www.coalminetheatre.com/orphans.

Noah Preminger

With his latest LP Some Other Time, the adventurous tenor-sax chap Noah Preminger covers the balladry of Ellington, Bernstein, Dylan and, naturally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Sophisticated and surprising, the record has ideas that are presented economically, with only the most necessary gestures employed. It’s available on vinyl only, just another touch from some other time.

April 15 and 16, 9:45 p.m. Rex Jazz & Blues Bar, 194 Queen St. W., 416-598-2475 or therex.ca.

Canadian Opera Company: Louis Riel

Commissioned for the 1967 Canadian centennial, Harry Sommer’s classic is a national drama performed in three acts and four languages (English, French, Michif and Cree). About the Métis leader and founder of Manitoba, the late librettist Mavor Moore once asked: “Is he hero or fool? And what of a mad-man unjustly hung?” Anyone?

April 20 to May 13. $25 to $350. Four Seasons Centre, 145 Queen St. W. 416-363-8231 or http://www.coc.ca/PerformancesAndTickets/1617Season/LouisRiel.aspx.

David Lipsky on The End of the Tour

Based on David Lipsky’s book Although of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself, the 2015 film The End of the Tour stars Jesse Eisenberg as Lipsky and Jason Segel as the novelist David Foster Wallace, who committed suicide in 2008. A screening is accompanied by Lipksy reflections on his interviews with the eminent American writer.

April 17, 7 p.m. $31 to $36. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St. W., 416-599-8433 or http://www.tiff.net/events/books-on-film-3.

Hieronymus Bosch: The Garden of Earthly Delights

The Garden of Delights. Hell. Paradise. What sounds like an excellent triple bill of goth-metal music, are actually the parts to the latest opus from choreographer Marie Chouinard, who was inspired by the wild imagery of Bosch’s well-known medieval triptych. The production (presented by Canadian Stage and Compagnie Marie Chouinard) involves 10 contemporary dancers and as least as many riddles.

April 19 to 23. $39 to $114. Bluma Appel Theatre, 27 Front St. E., 416-368-3110 or canadianstage.com.

Report Typo/Error