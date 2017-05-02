Come From Away, the Broadway musical set in Gander, Nfld. in the aftermath of 9/11, has been nominated for seven Tony Awards.

It’s the first Canadian-penned show to compete for best musical at the Tonys since The Drowsy Chaperone in 2006. Toronto-based writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein are up for two awards: Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

Read more: How the couple behind Come From Away created a musical hit

Related: Come From Away goes home to Gander, Nfld. before heading to Broadway

Jenn Colella, who plays the captain of one of 38 planes redirected to Gander after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, was nominated for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical – and the show’s other nominations went to its director (Christopher Ashley), choreographer (Kelly Devine) and lighting designer (Howell Binkley).

In the first season after the juggernaut Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop hit that garnered a record 16 Tony nominations this time last year, New York's Broadway theatre district has been crowded with new musicals – and the fierce competition is reflected in the nominations..

In the best musical category, Come From Away is up against Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy’s War and Peace, which leads with 12 nominations in total; Dear Evan Hansen (nine nominations in total); and Groundhog Day (seven nominations in total).

The Tony Awards will take place in New York on June 11 in a ceremony hosted by Kevin Spacey and broadcast on CBS.

Report Typo/Error