A comedy special that Carrie Fisher filmed in Montreal last summer is heading to television this weekend.

The late performer hosts an episode of Just For Laughs: All Access, in which she shares anecdotes between introducing various stand-up acts, including Cristela Alonzo and Canadian comics Ivan Decker and Nathan Macintosh.

The episode airs Saturday on the Comedy Network and will also be available on the channel’s website.

Fisher died at the age of 60 last month, four days after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Her death certificate confirms she suffered a cardiac arrest, but it says more investigation is needed to try to determine the underlying cause.

Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the following day at another Los Angeles hospital, after having her own medical emergency while making memorial plans for her daughter.

In response, U.S. cable network HBO sped up the release of its documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, which centred around the relationship between the two women.

The Comedy Network says it also moved up the date of its special from its original plan.

“In a lot of ways, I am Montreal,” Fisher says in the special.

“Our exteriors are beginning to show their age, we’ve both made some questionable financial decisions and people keep saying we peaked in the seventies.”

She then dismisses the sentiment with a defiant expletive.

