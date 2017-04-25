Canadian musical “Come From Away” has scored seven nominations for Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The homegrown stage production was announced Tuesday as a nominee for the outstanding new Broadway musical award.

Married co-creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein grabbed nods for outstanding book and outstanding new score of a Broadway or off-Broadway musical.

The 9/11-inspired musical also earned an acting nod for star Jenn Colella, along with nominations for outstanding director of a musical for Christopher Ashley, outstanding choreographer for Kelly Devine and sound design for Gareth Owen.

“Come From Away” is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The remote East Coast town saw its population double in size as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Prior to its Broadway debut early last month, “Come From Away” was staged in La Jolla, Calif., Washington, D.C., Seattle and Toronto. The “Come From Away” cast was also in Gander for two concerts last October as a fundraiser for local charities.

“A Life” from Montreal-born playwright Adam Bock was nominated in the outstanding new off-Broadway category. The play tells the story of unlucky-in-love Nate Martin, who turns to astrology after his latest ill-fated relationship in an exploration of his past and place in the universe.

The musical “Anastasia” starring Ontario-raised theatre actor Ramin Karimloo leads with 11 nominations.

Now in its 67th year, the Outer Critics Circle is an organization of writers and commentators covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway.

The winners will be announced on May 8, and the awards will be presented in New York on May 25.

