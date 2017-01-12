Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Usually, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts gives its Barbara Hamilton Memorial Award every two years, but they’re breaking tradition by presenting it for the second year in a row. The recipient is Christopher Newton, who ran the Shaw Festival from 1980 to 2002 and who is currently the festival’s artistic director emeritus. (David Cooper)
Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Usually, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts gives its Barbara Hamilton Memorial Award every two years, but they’re breaking tradition by presenting it for the second year in a row. The recipient is Christopher Newton, who ran the Shaw Festival from 1980 to 2002 and who is currently the festival’s artistic director emeritus. The biennial award honours a Canadian artist who demonstrates excellence in the performing arts and who is dedicated to the championing of the arts. Last year saw the award presented to Randolph Academy president and founder George Randolph. The decision to present the award (which is in memory of the actress Barbara Hamilton) in back-to-back years was made because the exceptional Newton is currently working in town to direct Peter Morgan’s The Audience, which opens next week at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Newton receives his own audience when he accepts the honour at the theatre on Jan. 13.

