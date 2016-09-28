Disgraced theatre mogul Garth Drabinsky will present the world premiere of his new musical “Sousatzka” in Toronto in February.

Drabinsky is producing the Broadway-bound show, which has a book by Craig Lucas, who wrote the story for “An American in Paris.”

The composer-lyricist team comprises David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr., whose Broadway shows include 1996’s “Big.”

It will begin performances on Feb. 25 at Toronto’s Elgin Theatre and officially open on March 23. It’s slated to close in Toronto on April 9.

Tickets will go on sale, via Ticketmaster, on Oct. 17.

Adrian Noble is directing the show, which is based on the Bernice Rubens novel “Madame Sousatzka,” about a musical prodigy torn between his mother and his piano teacher in London in 1982.

The story was adapted into a 1988 Shirley MacLaine film.

The cast includes acclaimed musical theatre stars Victoria Clark, Montego Glover and Judy Kaye, as well as newcomer Jordan Barrow.

“My association with Garth has proven itself to be one of the most satisfying and enduring creative relationships I’ve ever had, and I look forward to ensuring that he has every resource available to get this inspired show to Broadway, and beyond,” Richard Stursberg, CEO of the new theatre-production company Teatro Proscenium LP, said in a statement.

Drabinsky, former Livent CEO, and his business partner were convicted of fraud in 2009.

– With files from The Canadian Press

