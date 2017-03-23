Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this June 12, 2016, file photo, actor Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton performs at the Tony Awards in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The smash musical “Hamilton” is headed to Toronto.

Mirvish Productions says a touring production of the 11-time Tony Award-winning show will be a part of its 2019-20 subscription season.

Mirvish says it will be a limited engagement.

Exact dates and a venue will be announced later.

“Hamilton” profiles American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who worked alongside George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

He was also the first U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Acclaimed playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the story, music and lyrics for the show, which features a varied score with multiple genres.

