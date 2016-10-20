One should never judge a ballet dancer by his hunkiness, but if the slipper fits …

The hoofer in question is Harrison James, one of the four dancers cast as Prince Charming in the National Ballet’s production next month of Cinderella. As the National’s youngest and newest principal dancer, the graceful New Zealander is more than a broodingly handsome face. He’s a dashing star on the rise, with his quick rebound from an injury-plagued rookie season in 2013 amounting to something normally only seen in fairy tales.

Save the pumpkins, though; the critics say the kid is for real.

Cinderella runs Nov. 12 to 20 (with James as Prince Charming in the matinees of Nov. 17 and 19). $39 to $265. Four Seasons Centre, 145 Queen St. W., 416-345-9595 or national.ballet.ca.

