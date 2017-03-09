Two Canadians who hit the big time in Hollywood will be honoured in Ottawa this year with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards for Lifetime Artistic Achievement.

Michael J. Fox – star of Family Ties, Spin City and the Back to the Future films – and Martin Short – formerly of SCTV and Saturday Night Live – are among the laureates announced Thursday by the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards Foundation, which this year marks the 25th anniversary of the awards.

Other laureates include Quebecois film and TV director Jean Beaudin, the National Arts Centre’s Brigitte Haentjens, and First Nations indigenous writer, director, filmmaker and actor Yves Sioui Durand.

“The 2017 laureates are among the world’s finest and best-loved performing artists,” reads a statement by Simon Brault, director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts. “As Canadians, we are extremely proud of them and share in their success as they reflect Canada’s boundless creative spirit and its enduring impact on audiences around the world.”

Fox, 55, was born in Edmonton and raised in Burnaby, B.C. He moved to Los Angeles at 18, where he landed the role of Alex P. Keaton on the long-running sitcom Family Ties. The Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning actor was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991, which he made public in 1998.

In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. While working for a cure and as a patient advocate, Fox has also returned to acting in recent years with The Michael J. Fox Show as well as guest roles on shows such as The Good Wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Boston Legal and Rescue Me.

Short, who was born and raised in Hamilton, was one of the stars of SCTV, where his recurring characters included the well-researched celebrity interviewer Brock Linehan and the goofy Ed Grimley – a character he brought to Saturday Night Live. Another beloved Short character is the ill-informed celebrity interviewer, Jiminy Glick. Short is also a Tony Award-winning Broadway actor. Short, 66, recently published a memoir, I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend.

(Fun fact: Fox and Short have both appeared as guest stars on The Love Boat and have played themselves on Curb Your Enthusiasm.)

Beaudin, 78, is a prolific director. His 1977 film J.A. Martin photographe won several awards including best actress at Cannes for Monique Mercure (who tied with Shelley Duvall for 3 Women).

Haentjens, 65, has been artistic director of French Theatre at the National Arts Centre since 2012, the first woman to occupy the position. In 1997, she established her own theatre company, Sibyllines. She received the prestigious Siminovitch Prize in 2007.

Durand, 65, is considered a pioneering figure in contemporary Indigenous theatre. A member of the Huron-Wendat nation, Durand co-founded Ondinnok – Quebec’s first French-language aboriginal theatre company.

The Ramon John Hnatyshyn Award for Voluntarism in the Performing Arts, also announced Thursday, will go to entrepreneur and philanthropist William H. (Bill) Loewen. A lifetime supporter of the arts, Loewen has supported numerous organizations including the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, the Manitoba Opera, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, the Manitoba Choral Association, the Winnipeg Chamber Music Society and the St. Norbert Arts Centre.

The Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards Foundation also revealed Thursday that former lifetime award winner Karen Kain – artistic director of the National Ballet of Canada – will mentor protégé Robert Binet, choreographic associate at the National Ballet, as part of the Foundation’s mentorship program.

The 2017 laureates will be honoured at the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards Gala in Ottawa this June.

