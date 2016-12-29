Many attractive shows have emerged from the Next Stage Theatre Festival over the years and there is no reason to expect the 2017 edition will disappoint in that regard. Promising productions include The Death of Mrs. Gandhi and the Beginning of New Physics (a political fantasy), a satirical work from the Dora-winning actor Kawa Ada; Blood Ties, a musical from Anika Johnson and Barbara Johnston; and Silk Bath, a fake reality show in which immigrants battle Hunger Games-style for citizenship. Silk Bath, a hit at this summer’s Toronto Fringe, comes from Bessie Cheng, an emerging artist fresh out of theatre school. Also on the upcoming calendar for creator-performer Cheng is her membership in the Foundry, an incubator for playwrights at Factory Theatre, where her new play, Dirt, will be seeded.

Next Stage Theatre Festival, Jan. 4 to 15. $15. Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst St., 416-966-1062 or fringetoronto.com/next-stage-festival

