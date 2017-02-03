In 1940s Vancouver, before theatre was even on the radar as a viable career option, Kitsilano Secondary School student Joy Coghill was smitten. Directing a school production, Ms. Coghill needed three tall actors to stand with pikes at the back of the stage. With a dearth of tall boys involved in drama at school, Ms. Coghill went to the football coach and asked him to assign three players to fill the roles.

“When she started something it was like one of those big machines building a tunnel,” says Norman Young, a veteran theatre artist who at the time was a high school defensive end, assigned to Ms. Coghill’s play. “She was always moving; there was no stopping her in motion at all. She just drilled on until it was done.”

Ms. Coghill’s love for the theatre blossomed into a prolific, pioneering career. She acted, she directed, she taught. She was a working mother who ran theatre companies and founded two of her own – for children and later for seniors. She co-founded Vancouver’s Performing Arts Lodge, or PAL; and as a resident and tireless organizer, she contributed to its vibrancy. Along the way she received a long list of accolades, including four Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards, honorary degrees from the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award and the Order of Canada. She also won countless admirers, not just for her craft, but for her commitment.

She cared – and thought – deeply about the art form.

“The theatre is more like the army than the ‘theahtah.’ It is the discipline, the focused action, the ensemble work,” Ms. Coghill said in interviews with UBC Theatre associate professor Gayle Murphy. “That’s what makes it thrilling. ... It’s very much like running a race except all the relays are happening at the same time.”

Ms. Coghill died on Jan. 20 at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver a few days after suffering massive heart failure. She was 90.

Her death inspired an outpouring of tributes. “She had the ability to take you to the shores of what you thought was possible and show you a whole new ocean,” reflects actor R.H. Thomson, one of her students. “She was a gift to us all.”

Joy Coghill was born May 13, 1926, in Findlater, Sask. Two years later, her parents, Reverend George Coghill and Dorothy Coghill (née Pollard), moved to Glasgow, but Joy and her mother returned to Canada in 1940 after her father’s death.

At Kitsilano Secondary, Ms. Coghill established herself as a major talent. “O Boy! O Joy!” read a headline in the 1944 yearbook the Cadet, about her role in Dark Betrothal. “Joy Coghill, best actress of the year, Kitsilano’s shining example!”

In high school, she acted in and directed a production of Room in the Tower, which won her a scholarship to UBC’s Summer School of the Theatre – a life-changing event.

There she was taught by Dorothy Somerset, founding UBC theatre department head, who would become a great friend and mentor.

Ms. Coghill ultimately enrolled at UBC for social work, funding her studies with money she earned teaching what was then called elocution. But her love for the theatre persisted. She was active at the UBC Players Club, where she and Mr. Young, who ultimately gave up football for theatre, became friends.

“I’ve probably known her longer than anyone alive,” Mr. Young, 90, said. “She was clever and witty but I never heard her say any time in this world a sardonic, sarcastic word.

“And her energy,” he continued. “She had just astounding energy.”

It was at UBC, and with Ms. Somerset’s encouragement, that Ms. Coghill decided to pursue a life in theatre. In 1948, she began studying for her MFA at the Goodman School of Drama in Chicago.

Chicago was a disappointment initially. Ms. Coghill was contemplating quitting when fate intervened, as she explained to Prof. Murphy.

“I see a woman who has thousands of wrinkles that all go up. She is surrounded by people. They eddy down the hall, all laughing at some joke and right in the middle is obviously the cause of it all. I said to the person beside me: ‘Who is that?’ ‘That’s Charlotte Chorpenning.’ And I said, ‘What does she do?’ ‘Children’s theatre.’”

Ms. Coghill became Ms. Chorpenning’s assistant. A few years later, Ms. Somerset offered UBC’s Frederic Wood Theatre as a space if Ms. Coghill wanted to start a children’s theatre in Vancouver.

In 1953, Ms. Coghill established Holiday Theatre, Canada’s first professional children’s theatre. The following year, she became artistic director at the Freddy Wood.

Something else was cooking in Chicago: Back in Vancouver, she had met John (Jack) Thorne. He, too, was going to Chicago for school – at Northwestern University. Mr. Thorne told Ms. Coghill that if she needed any assistance down there, she should look him up.

They saw each other there occasionally, Mr. Thorne would help her with the odd project and then they would go out and perhaps take in a movie. Sometimes he would miss the last train and spend the night camping out in her closet.

Back in Vancouver – Mr. Thorne became a CBC radio producer – they married in 1955. They had three children – Debra, Gordon and David. Ms. Coghill kept working.

“When I was a kid she told me that I was onstage with her when I was a baby when she was in Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” Gordon Thorne recalls. “And it wasn’t until years later I figured out what she meant was she was pregnant with me during that time.”

Gordon describes his parents as unconventional for the time – his father looking after domestic duties, including cooking, while his mother was a busy career woman.

“We sort of had to share her with the theatre community and later television and film…and that was okay,” Gordon said. “Her famous phrase was: ‘There’s a family that you’re born to and a family that you earn along the way.’ And that sense of extended family was very important to her. She wrapped herself with all sorts of other people that she considered family.”

In 1967, Ms. Coghill became the first female artistic director of the Vancouver Playhouse Theatre Company. “She was an extremely capable person. And people liked her very much,” says Malcolm Black, from whom Ms. Coghill took over.

Among her achievements was mounting the landmark production of George Ryga’s The Ecstasy of Rita Joe, which examined the struggles of First Nations in Canada.

“I always saw that as quite of a turning point,” Mr. Thorne says, “because my understanding of the Playhouse up until that point was the usual standards trotted out for the usual season ticket holders. And she brought in drugs and sex and rock ’n roll on stage...Theatre was very different from that point on.”

It was the only original Canadian work at the opening festival for the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, according to Ms. Coghill’s website, which recounts that all of Canada’s premiers were there, as well as former prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

At the Playhouse, Ms. Coghill also mounted a production of Mr. Ryga’s Grass and Wild Strawberries. And she established a second stage for more experimental works.

Ms. Coghill left the Playhouse in 1969. The family moved to Montreal; Mr. Thorne had been transferred by the CBC and Ms. Coghill ran the English section of the National Theatre School. As at the Playhouse, she was the first woman in the position.

Mr. Thomson, who would become one of Canada’s best-known actors, vividly remembers her working with him.

“For me she was a lighthouse for integrity and artistic grit. In my head, I still hear the voices of some of my great teachers and Joy’s is there urging me on.”

Ms. Coghill left the NTS in 1973 and was a busy actor.

A seminal role was that of Margaret (Ma) Murray, the real-life B.C. newspaper publisher in Eric Nicol’s Ma! The play premiered in Kamloops in 1981 and then toured through Alberta and B.C.

One of the people who saw it was Ms. Murray herself.

“You know, you’re good,” Ms. Murray said to Ms. Coghill, who recounted the story to The Globe. “Of course, I couldn’t hear a goddamn thing because my hearing’s not so good.”

The play was adapted for TV by the CBC in 1983. The Globe’s Ross McLean called it “possibly the finest acting performance of the year.”

In 1987 Ms. Coghill premiered her first stage work as a playwright, Song of This Place, about Emily Carr. She worked on it for years, having some trouble with it, until something happened at the Banff Playwrights Colony, which she recounted to The Globe’s Stephen Godfrey.

“Out of nowhere, she heard Carr say ‘Silly buggers’ in a firm voice and from then on Coghill had lively mental conversations with her inspiration,” Mr. Godfrey wrote. “‘I know it sounds mystical,’ says Coghill apologetically, ‘but then, the play should be mystical.’”

Ms. Coghill also acted for film and television. In 1982, she was in the lead role in Anne Wheeler’s Change of Heart, which led to a friendship between the two women.

“I have in my career watched probably 30,000 auditions, I figure. But I can say with certainty that no audition moved me the way that Joy moved me that day,” said Ms. Wheeler before presenting Ms. Coghill with the Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award at the UBCP/ACTRA Awards gala last year.

At that same event, Ms. Coghill recalled working with David Duchovny on The X-Files; she played a woman who had survived a serial killer.

“So I do my story and the AD says to him, ‘David you can go and have a rest now, we’ll just take Joy through this a few times.’ And David said to this man: ‘What do you think acting is, for God’s sake? I have to stay. Joy is the story, she’s telling it to me, I have to be here to listen. So I’ll be here.’”

When Ms. Coghill did the scene again, she could see Mr. Duchovny behind the crew, listening to her. “And it made all the difference in the world,” she said.

She also had a recurring role on Da Vinci’s Inquest, playing Da Vinci’s mother, Portia.

“She was just such a confident actor,” recalls series creator Chris Haddock. “She was so convincing.”

In 1994 Ms. Coghill founded the Western Gold Theatre Society, Canada’s first professional theatre company for older actors.

“I think she thought, ‘Bugger it. I’m not getting any work, so I’m going to form a company for senior performers,’” Anna Hagan, now Western Gold’s artistic director, said. “She just would not take that sitting down.”

The company’s first production, which was sort of an experiment, was A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with every role – including the young lovers – performed by seniors.

“The conclusion at the end of the five weeks, five extraordinary weeks: Yes it should be done, yes it was important, yes these people had things to give,” Ms. Coghill said. “What we discovered was that the work itself created aliveness.”

The CBC shot a documentary, The Courage to Dream, about the experiment.

Ms. Coghill had another dream. She worked with theatre director Jane Heyman to establish a Performing Arts Lodge in Vancouver, modelled after PAL Toronto.

“There were colleagues of hers that were falling through the cracks,” explains PAL Vancouver’s Karen Woodman.

It wasn’t easy; it took a great amount of work and determination.

“PAL is there mainly because of her driving ambition to get it done,” Christopher Gaze, artistic director of Vancouver’s Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, said. “She gathered her friends, indeed anyone that might help and built an army of advocates that finally won the day.”

When PAL opened in 2006, Ms. Coghill and her husband were among its first residents. (There are different tiers of housing; their tier helps fund the affordable housing.)

At PAL, Ms. Coghill was a force, staging plays, walking her dog and keeping an eye on the other residents.

“She would bake scones and she would deliver them to people that she thought needed a pick-me-up, just to know that she was thinking of them,” Mr. Thorne said.

In November, 2016, at 90, Ms. Coghill returned to the Vancouver Playhouse – the theatre company had folded, but the theatre is still in use – to receive that UBCP/ACTRA Award.

“So here I am, home,” she told the applauding audience, explaining that she used to be artistic director. “And you know what; it’s so beautiful, I think we should get it back. Okay, that’s what we’ll work on next.”

Ms. Coghill was predeceased by her husband, John Thorne, who died in 2013. She leaves her children, Debra, Gordon and David; and grandchildren, Casey and Lucy; as well as the family she earned along the way.

A celebration of her life will be held in Vancouver later this month.

