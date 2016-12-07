It has been a long ride for Ride the Cyclone, the surreal and hilarious Canadian musical about six Saskatchewan high-school students who die in a roller-coaster accident. Playwright Jacob Richmond and composer Brooke Maxwell’s production first premiered at Victoria’s Atomic Vaudeville in 2009, picked up three Toronto Theatre Critics Awards in 2012 and had its American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2015. Then, in November, New York Times critic Charles Isherwood gave its off-Broadway production a rave review and, on Tuesday, included it on his list of the top-10 shows of 2016.

This latest leg to off-Broadway has not been the easiest for co-creator Richmond, however. Shortly after the show started in previews, his mother – stage and screen actress Janet Wright of Corner Gas fame – passed away at age 71. And just one week before it opened to critics, actress Taylor Louderman (Wendy from Peter Pan Live!) left the show due to, she tweeted, “creative differences.” Theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck caught up with Richmond over the phone from Victoria, B.C.

First of all, my belated condolences to you on the loss of your mother.

Oh, thanks. It’s been really tricky this past month. We were in the second week of previews – because they preview forever in New York – and then I flew back to Victoria, went to Vancouver, then flew back again. We have our memorial for her at the end of the week in Vancouver at the Arts Club.

Congratulations, at the same time, on ending up on the New York Times list of top theatre of 2016. What did you feel like when you saw that?

I literally saw that five minutes ago as I was checking my Facebook. It’s cool. It’s been such a long gestation period for this, so, yeah, it’s a bit surreal.

Times critic Charles Isherwood loved the show in Chicago last year – and gave it a second rave in New York. What’s the effect of that on ticket sales?

Pretty good. The show has been selling pretty good all the way through, probably because of the initial buzz in Chicago. Also, [MCC Theater] is a subscriber house as well – so we’ve had to deal a little bit with the weirdness of subscribers coming to see it. They usually put on a lot of Neil LaBute plays. It’s a bit of gear shift, I imagine, for that audience.

There was some drama in the lead-up to the opening. One of your actresses dropped out. What happened?

I think the tone of the piece is always a mystery to some people, because it has a weird, a more absurdist approach to characterization. That’s always been a bit confusing for some actors – they can go very literal, whereas kind of the stuff we’ve been playing with in Victoria is vaudeville, and Ionesco-ey. It’s a tricky line to ride.

Now you have the actress I saw playing overachiever Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg at Chicago Shakespeare Theater back: Tiffany Tatreau. She was great. Certainly in the version of Ride the Cyclone that exists now, Ocean is the hardest part.

Yeah, in the Canadian version, Ocean had a big cathartic gospel number – and now she kind of has her Taylor Swift take-down kind of song. You’ve got to love to dislike her – but also at the same time, understand where she’s coming from. Her arc is now near the end of the show. It always has been the hardest role in the show to play.

Ride the Cyclone was greeted by unanimous praise in Chicago. In New York, you’ve got that over-the-top rave from the Times – but the others have been more mixed. Is that the difference between Chicago and New York – or is there something different about the show?

There was definitely a different vibe in New York than there was in Chicago. I can’t quite put my finger on it. As I said, usually in [MCC Theater] they put on more naturalistic work, more contemporary, very dark, brooding plays – and all of the sudden to be greeted with this, it’s kind of a disconnect. This is also a city where there’s 300 shows on any given night.

This production is extended as long as it can be in this theatre off-Broadway. Have you started to have the conversation about what, if anything, comes next?

Yeah, it’s a tricky one. I think we’re scheduled to have some kind of meeting in the next couple of weeks. I know [producer Kevin McCollum, whose Broadway hits include Rent, The Drowsy Chaperone and Something Rotten!] has been putting investors together. I definitely foresee a long workshop in my future. I know that’s going to happen for sure – whether it transfers or goes somewhere else, I don’t know.

Since you’re dealing with death in your life, is it weird to be immersing yourself in the deaths of these fictional teenagers on stage every night?

Not really. That’s initially why I wrote the piece – it was after the death of my sister. [Richmond’s sister, Rachel Davis, was killed in 2004 trying to help a stranger outside of a Vancouver bar.] It’s actually me kind of exploring my own grief on a certain level, in the funnest way possible. The piece for me was trying to get a release from grief – so it’s actually almost therapeutic to work on.

This interview has been condensed and edited.

Ride the Cyclone continues in New York to Dec. 29 (mcctheater.org/).

