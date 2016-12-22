If the neon lights on Broadway are indeed as bright as the song proclaims them to be, they will serve excellently as runway beacons for Come From Away, a Canadian-made musical about the diverting of flights to Newfoundland in the aftermath of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

According to the show’s producer, Mirvish Productions, the song-and-dance heart-warmer sold more than $1.7-million of new tickets in the days following its opening on Nov. 23 at the newly renovated Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Torontonians Irene Sankoff and David Hein wrote the book, lyrics and music for the crowd-pleaser, which plays here until Jan. 8, 2017, before it moves on to Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Only standing-room tickets are left from a total capacity of 60,000 over the run of the show at the Royal Alex, so theatregoers will need to book a flight to New York to see the musical that’s taken off in a very big way.

