Stephen Fry will perform at the Shaw Festival next season, the well-known English comedian, actor and writer revealed on Saturday.

“We’re happy to make public that I have carved off a nice period of 2018 to come back here and perform,” Fry said, while speaking at a members event at the repertory theatre company located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. The Shaw Festival tweeted out a photo of Fry on stage, along with what he said, shortly thereafter.

Me and My Girl – a musical comedy from the 1930s that Fry updated for the London’s West End Theatre in 1986 – is currently in previews at the Shaw Festival, and Fry was there for a conversation about it with the Festival’s new artistic director, Tim Carroll.

Carroll, who recently relocated to Canada from England, and Fry, famous for his popular Twitter account and his work on television shows from Blackadder to quiz show QI, have worked together before, notably on an all-male production of Twelfth Night that played on Broadway in 2014 in which Fry played Malvolio, and was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance.

A spokesperson for the Shaw Festival confirmed that Fry would indeed be at the repertory theatre company in 2018, but would not say what play or plays Fry might perform in – or how long he would be in town.

“All details will be revealed later this season,” Laura Hughes, Shaw’s senior communications manager, said in a text message.

