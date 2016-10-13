As Globe and Mail theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck has noted, it’s hard not to like a play that includes a bong named “Trudeau.” But a bit of sly nicknaming isn’t all that playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown – the man behind the acclaimed comic drama The Circle – has to offer. The actor and playwright, a graduate from Mount Royal University, has quickly put the theatre world on notice ever since The Circle made its debut in Calgary. At once hilarious and riveting, his work has been hailed across the country (“poetic” and “ground-breaking” were some of the adjectives used by critics), and now, Toronto audiences will be able to get a look at Brown’s play, which chronicles a high-school garage party, as it makes its way to Toronto’s Tarragon Theatre next week. And yes – that bong will be there, too.

The Circle runs Oct. 18 to Nov. 27 at the Tarragon Theatre’s Extraspace (tarragontheatre.com).

Report Typo/Error