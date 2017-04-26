Just because young Thomas Mitchell Barnet landed a plum role in the Stratford Festival production of Treasure Island, does that make him a starrrgh in the making? We shall see.

But Barnet, who plays Jim Hawkins opposite Juan Chioran’s Long John Silver in Nicolas Billon’s world-premiere adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s pirate-tale classic, is just one of a number of vibrant upstarts looking to make their mark at Stratford this year. Others include Sébastien Heins (a go-getter who has a principal role in The School for Scandal), acrobatic Devon Michael Brown (one of the central male dancers in Guys and Dolls) and Monice Peter (who gained attention for her work The Aeneid last season and who is understudying Brent Carver in Twelfth Night this year). Also, let’s not forget Katelyn McCulloch, who plays the role of Ben Gunn in Treasure Island entirely as an aerialist on silks.

Ahoy, indeed.

Treasure Island, opening June 3, is currently in previews at Stratford’s Avon Theatre. (stratfordfestival.ca)

