Vampires, Scandinavian black comedies and history lessons in savagery. Should we be worried about funnyman Sean Cullen? His tastes run so dark we’re getting seasonal affective disorder just hearing about it. But, given that the gifted, mischievous comedian stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the interactive seasonal satire Twist Your Dickens at the Toronto Centre for the Arts, it’s only fitting that his current passions would scare the Dickens out of us.

What he’s watching: “I am loving the History channel series Vikings. Splitting skulls is fun. Luke Cage on Netflix is a great continuation of the Daredevil/Jessica Jones universe, and Dark Matter is a fantastic science-fiction series on Space channel with great characters. I also love the BBC One drama River, on Netflix, with Stellan Skarsgard talking to people who aren’t there and solving a sad crime.”

What he just saw: “The 2014 Norwegian black comedy In Order Of Disappearance starring Skarsgard is fantastic. Funny and dark, it’s a story about a snowplow driver in rural Norway going on a vengeful rampage against a drug lord who has mistakenly killed his son.”

What he’s reading: “Dracula Vs. Hitler by Patrick Sheane Duncan is a book about exactly what it says. Dracula is revived by an elderly Dr. Abraham Van Helsing to help the Resistance drive the Nazis out of Rumania. Awesome!”

Twist Your Dickens runs to Dec. 30. $25 to $90. Greenwin Theatre, Toronto Centre for the Arts, 5040 Yonge St., 855-985-2787 or ticketmaster.ca.

