With three gigs on the go, actor Shawn Doyle is basically unavoidable. And now (in addition to television roles on the space-opera The Expanse, the 18th century fur-trade drama Frontier, and the CBC series Bellevue), the veteran Newfoundland actor returns to the stage for Sean Dixon’s The Orange Dot, a new unsettling comedy that apparently connects the stylistic dots between Beckett’s Waiting for Godot and Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter. Doyle took time out from his busy schedule to let us in on his obsessions.

What he’s listening to: “I’m currently obsessed with a new band called Harrow Fair, and its debut album, Call to Arms. I’ve followed fiddler Miranda Mulholland’s career for a while and finally made my way to the Dakota Tavern to take in her new band. Harrow Fair is just Miranda and guitarist Andrew Penner. That’s it. But their musical and vocal interplay gave me chills. Seductive and powerful. Edgy. And Miranda is captivating in performance. (I have a bit of a crush, don’t tell anyone.)”

What he’s reading: “I’m hoping to shoot my first feature in the next year or so. I have a ton of film books that I revisit over and over again. I’m currently rereading one of my favourites: Making Movies by Sidney Lumet. Part memoir and part technical guide, this book is simply go-to inspiration. Film-making was so joyful and endlessly fascinating to Lumet. His last movie, 2011’s Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead, was one of the first major features shot on high-definition video. Lumet was 82! It’s never too late …”

What he’s tuned into: “I walk a lot, and my walking companions are podcasts. I’m glad I stuck with CBC’s Q through turbulent times, as it seems to have found its natural voice in host Tom Power. Dude is relaxed, genuinely interested, funny and intelligent. That he’s from my home province of Newfoundland is just like dessert.”

Shawn Doyle co-stars in The Orange Dot, March 17 to April 1. $20 to $30. Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Ave., 647-341-7390 or theatrefront.com.

