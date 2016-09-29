He’s fondly remembered as a long-time cast member of Saturday Night Live, and at this year’s JFL42 comedy blowout, he’ll perform two solo shows.

But it’s not sketch or standup that interests Tim Meadows the most. He’s actually a fiend for improvisational comedy, as a performer and when it comes to the podcasts he’s addicted to.

To test his ability to extemporize, we asked the 55-year-old performer about his current passions and told him to come up with some answers lickety split, which he did.

What he’s watching: “My friend Pete Gardner did a guest spot on an episode of Son of Zorn, a series I’m starring in. The crew was raving about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, a musical-comedy series that Pete is doing. So I started watching it, and I love it. It’s so different. And insane.”

What he’s tuned into: “I’m a Howard Stern fan. That’s the only radio I listen to. As for podcasts, it’s Matt Besser’s Improv4Humans, Malcom Gladwell’s Revisionist History and Spontaneanation with Paul F. Tompkins, an interview-based narrative improv set.”

What he’s reading: “The Most of Nora Ephron, a book of her newspaper columns from the 1970s and on. She was funny, smart and could tear the head off of a person in one sentence or less.”

At JFL42, Tim Meadows performs Sept. 30, 7 p.m. and Oct. 1, 10:30 p.m., at The Royal, 608 College St., jfl42.com.

