With a new album, Darling of the Afterglow, that reflects stylistic inclinations that range from lushly cinematic fare to ethereal electronica to out-there R&B, the Toronto-based indie-pop singer Lydia Ainsworth is a touch on the inscrutable side. So, it was no big surprise that when asked about her current fascinations, she replied with an eclectic list that checked off an insult comic, a horror film and a curious pop-art icon.

What she’s watching: “Over the past few days I’ve been watching whatever Don Rickles YouTube videos I can find. Mostly interviews of him guesting on late-night shows and hosting award shows and galas. He was so hilarious and so hard-working. A true inspiration in his dedication to the craft.”

What she’s looking forward to: “The David Hockney retrospective at the Tate Britain, in London, which I’ll visit later this spring when I go on tour in the U.K. Hockney is approaching 80 years old and still manages to evolve his style and embrace new technologies. I’m looking forward to seeing all six decades of his work, but especially his early artistic roots and never-before-seen recent paintings.”

What she just saw: “Jordan Peele’s comedy-horror picture Get Out. Obviously, I am not the first in thinking this film is incredible – so suspenseful and so richly layered in symbolic meaning. I can’t wait to see it again.”

Lydia Ainsworth plays April 26, 8 p.m. (doors). $13.50. The Garrison, 1197 Dundas St. W., 416-519-9439 or http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1411512-lydia-ainsworth-toronto.

