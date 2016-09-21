The Globe and Mail is looking to hire reporters, editors, visual specialists and designers for the summer of 2017. These are fully paid jobs and not internships. We are seeking freelance writers and editors, experienced journalists from other organizations, recent graduates or students in their graduating year.

The Globe and Mail has won more national journalism awards than any of its Canadian competitors, has been honoured internationally for its world-class website, and has captured two Emmys for video projects, so we need the best journalists to cover for our regular staff when they go on summer vacation.

Even though these jobs are just for the summer, the program is a great way to get your foot in the door at The Globe. Many of our senior editors, reporters, photo/digital/video editors, foreign correspondents and columnists received their start through our summer program.

To apply, you must have previous journalism experience, either at a media organization or through your school’s print or online publications. We want people who have a true passion for journalism, great drive combined with common sense, and an ability to step into and be a full part of Canada’s best news organization.

The competition is stiff. If you have no journalism or publishing experience, please do not apply; you won’t make it to the interview stage.

Applicants must be legally eligible to work in Canada through to September, 2017.

We accept applications by e-mail only. No phone calls, please.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Interviews will be conducted in the three-week period after that.

To apply, please e-mail the following to summerjobs2017@globeandmail.com

1. Your résumé, with relevant experience, as an attachment.

2. A 100-word explanation, also as an attachment, of what you would bring to The Globe and Mail. This note is critical. We received more than 500 applicants last year for a limited number of positions so be sure to let us know why you should be chosen above the rest.

3. Three examples of your work with links. (For design, please include five samples as PDFs.)

In the subject line of your e-mail application, please indicate your city and whether you are seeking a role in reporting, editing, digital, video, multimedia, photography or editorial design/graphics.

The subject line should therefore look like this: Montreal-reporter or Carleton-editor or Halifax-videographer, etc.

The large volume of applicants we receive every year means we cannot respond to everyone who applies. But if you are chosen for an interview, you will hear from us shortly after the deadline. Before being interviewed, please spend a little time with The Globe and Mail’s newspaper, website, app and social media channels to better understand The Globe’s brand and work.

Melissa Stasiuk

Angela Pacienza

2017 Summer Program Co-chairs

Report Typo/Error