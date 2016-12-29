What you were clicking on

These are the five stories that Globe readers enjoyed most over the past year, as measured by site traffic.

Angus Reid and the power struggle at Canadian tech darling Vision Critical May 20: Sean Silcoff investigates a revolt at the top of the company that has led to a series of conflicts.

Truth and deception: Ghomeshi verdict a good day for justice March 24: Margaret Wente looks at how the case against Jian Ghomeshi fell apart.

Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford remembered as a rare political actor March 22: Patrick White and Jeff Gray report on the death of the controversial former mayor of Toronto.

Dear America: Please don’t vote for Donald Trump Nov. 2: The Globe's editorial board warns Americans not to vote for the man they ended up voting for.





Where you were spending your time

These are the five stories with the highest time spent on mobile devices.

The real estate technique fuelling Vancouver's housing market Feb. 6: An investigation by Kathy Tomlinson explores a loophole that real-estate middlemen use to maximize profits on houses they are flipping.

Trigger warning, Trump fans: This column calls racists ‘racists’ Nov. 11: Tabatha Southey reflects on the “Journey to the Heart of Trumpland” style of journalism and its shortcomings.

Vancouver real estate speculators taking advantage of loopholes and lax oversight Sept. 10: An investigation by Kathy Tomlinson explores how a network of local and foreign speculators are playing the real-estate system.





What social media cared about

These are the five stories with the furthest social reach on Facebook.

Canadians want Americans to pay more attention to the world: Trudeau March 4: On 60 Minutes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau muses on what Canadians don’t like about the United States.

Trudeau was right to refuse Russia’s help with Fort Mac fire May 11: David Bercuson, a fellow of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, examines how the Prime Minister handled the Alberta wildfire crisis.

Manitoba First Nation declares state of emergency over suicide epidemic March 9: The Pimicikamak Cree Nation, known as Cross Lake, pleads for help as health workers on the northern reserve say they can no longer cope.

Four scenarios: Will Ontario’s tuition plan benefit poorer students? Feb. 26: Simona Chiose analyzes the Ontario government's budget scenarios to see if the math they presented makes sense.





What you were searching for

These are the five stories with the most unique visitors from Google News.

Bruce Springsteen on struggling with depression, family and Donald Trump Oct. 21: In an exclusive interview, Elizabeth Renzetti discovers why the Boss might be the ultimate chronicler of recent American history.

Vancouver’s real estate tax sparks backlash from Chinese buyers Aug. 15: From China, Nathan Vanderklippe reports on the backlash to the the B.C. government’s measures to cool down the housing market.

Racist incidents reported in wake of Trump victory Nov. 10: Eric Andrew-Gee reports on the wave of hateful acts reported in the days after the U.S. presidential election.





What you were talking about

At the beginning of December, The Globe introduced Civil Comments, a new platform to let our readers self-moderate for quality and civility. These are the top five most-commented-on stories since the platform was introduced.

The radicals have taken over: Academic extremism comes to Canada Dec. 2: Margaret Wente writes about the changing winds of political opinion in Canadian academia.

Sorry, Vancouver: The rest of Canada needs pipelines Dec. 2: Gary Mason writes about opposition in B.C. to the Trans Mountain pipeline project, a week after the Prime Minister gave it the go-ahead.

Prime Minister: You failed to do your job by approving pipelines Dec. 2: Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, writes about the Prime Minister's approval of two pipeline projects.

Doctors warn thousands could leave for U.S. over new federal tax hikes Dec. 1: Bill Curry reports on doctors' warnings about the effects of new rules, soon to be approved by Parliament.

Donald Trump’s shakedown of the American dream Dec. 5: Sarah Kendzior considers what could happen if Donald Trump follows through with his oppressive policies.





