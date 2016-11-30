Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Globe and Mail Public Editor Sylvia Stead.
Sylvia Stead

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Monday, The Globe and Mail issued this note to all editorial staff:

The term alt-right refers to a collection of groups or individuals espousing racist, fascist or white-supremacist ideologies.

We should avoid this term as much as possible.

If we must use it, in a quote, for example, we should provide a definition of the term.

On Friday, I urged this very thing with this column/blog.

A number of readers wrote to urge The Globe to codify this notion and I’ve heard from lots of you. You urged The Globe to call a lie a lie, not a claim, and to not be afraid to be blunt in the face of spin and propaganda.

A few of you quite rightly pointed out that this phrase is Orwellian Newspeak.

On Monday as well, the Associated Press, a major U.S. news service, published this note. The AP also said the term should be avoided. “In the past, we have called such beliefs racist, neo-Nazi or white supremacist.”

Now not all readers agreed. One complained to me that my column/blog was based on a “fake” news report about the white supremacist Richard Spencer. I sent him the link from the New York Times story, written by a reporter who has there and heard the statements first-hand.

Now more than ever there is nothing that can replace reporting on the scene and direct witnesses to events.

Follow Sylvia Stead on Twitter: @SylviaStead

 

