Millennials and the cohort following them are aware of the world’s crises, experts say. But they’ll need help from parents and others if they’re going to cope with these challenges – and overcome them through activism and philanthropy
A strong connection to community, developing world helps these three firms attract and retain staff
It can be a life-changing experience if parents remember one rule: To keep the kids engaged, follow their lead
We Day movement must reach out to Canada’s fast-growing First Nations, Métis and Inuit young people, Métis novelist says
Killing a lion to get to high school? These university graduates are pushing for new rites of passage, including education for girls
Winning NBC’s reality show has launched the American’s career into Adele territory
Teenager refuses to let the virus that causes AIDS define her. Her goal is to see mother-child HIV transmission eliminated in her lifetime
We Day movement involves ‘more diverse cultures than I have ever seen in my lifetime,’ says celebrated former Toronto Argonaut
Feelings are out of control? Taking you into darkness? Then have the courage to seek help, PM’s mother counsels
They may have been teens or barely adults, but these Canadians made a difference
With Canada to celebrate next year a Confederation milestone, the We organization looks to hand off the baton of serving others
Five-year-olds today will be closer than ever to world issues – students in Canada will connect by video with sister villages overseas
Young Syrian immigrant inspires with his pictures, attitude, quest for self-improvement and desire to give back
Hedley forges ties with charities that have personal meaning and make a difference globally
New events and online resources are designed to help young people and parents work together to make change
