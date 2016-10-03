Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

BRENDAN McALEER

OJAI, CALIF.

The Prime is a deeply unchallenging car to own. It doesn’t have the trunk space of the regular Prius, but its hatchback means it’s livable.

It doesn’t matter if you forget to plug it in. Worrying about range isn’t an issue. Fuel economy is excellent, but power and handling are equal to most other mainstream compacts.

While other manufacturers are busy promising a future where electric vehicles provide 400-plus kilometre ranges, the Prius Prime provides a practical solution for the present.

Toyota Canada plans on releasing the car by spring, and is waiting on the outcome of pending rebate legislation to settle on pricing.

Read the full review at the link below the gallery.

