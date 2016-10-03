The Prime is a deeply unchallenging car to own. It doesn’t have the trunk space of the regular Prius, but its hatchback means it’s livable.
It doesn’t matter if you forget to plug it in. Worrying about range isn’t an issue. Fuel economy is excellent, but power and handling are equal to most other mainstream compacts.
While other manufacturers are busy promising a future where electric vehicles provide 400-plus kilometre ranges, the Prius Prime provides a practical solution for the present.
Toyota Canada plans on releasing the car by spring, and is waiting on the outcome of pending rebate legislation to settle on pricing.
Read the full review at the link below the gallery.
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
2017 Toyota Prius Prime with quad-LED headlights are now standard. The inner pair functioning as daytime running lights and the outer pair as highbeams.
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
2017 Toyota Prius Prime with an 11.6-inch touchscreen display
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
2017 Toyota Prius Prime engine
2017 Toyota Prius Prime interior
The 2017 Toyota Prius Prime trunk, which is smaller than a standard Prius.
The 2017 Toyota Prius Prim hatch with carbon composite construction and wildly curved glass.
The 2017 Toyota Prius Prime 11.6-inch touchscreen display showing a map of California.
