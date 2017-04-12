The biggest reveals of the New York Auto Show

Below is a selection of new and remodelled vehicles introduced at the New York International Auto Show. The show opens to the public on Friday and continues until April 23.

2018 DODGE DEMON

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Julie Jacobson/AP

Fiat Chrysler’s Dodge brand is laying claim to the fastest production car in the United States, deposing electric car maker Tesla Motors with a freaky-fast 840-horsepower gasoline burner. The Italian-American auto maker says its Demon Challenger can go from zero to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2.3 seconds. That beats the Tesla Model S P100D sedan, which hits 60 in 2.5 seconds. Dodge used explosions, burnouts and a small drag strip to roll out the car Tuesday. The company even brought in Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel for effect. The street-legal Demon also can hit 225 km/h while running a quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds, about two seconds faster than a typical muscle car. It’s available in the fall. - The Associated Press

2018 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR



Lincoln president Kumar Galhotra speaks during the first press preview day at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Last year, Ford showed off a silver-blue metallic Navigator concept vehicle in New York with an appearance by actor and Lincoln spokesman Matthew McConaughey. But the production version won’t have the concept’s expensive and heavy gull-wing doors or the nautical equipment stored in the back cargo area. The new Navigator has soft-yet-supportive leather seats and enough space to hold adults comfortably in all three rows, company designers say. The second and third rows fold flat with the touch of a button to haul cargo. The SUV also has a 20-speaker sound system. The revamped Navigator comes with a 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that puts out 450 horsepower. It’s mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission, which Ford said will give it peak performance at all speeds and better fuel economy. Like Ford’s popular F-150 pickup, the new Navigator has an aluminum body that is about 317 kilograms lighter than the old steel body. But because of additions like more towing capacity, 22-inch wheels and cabin-quieting insulated glass, the new version is about 91 kilograms lighter than the outgoing one. - The Associated Press



2018 ACURA TLX

Jon Ikeda, VP and GM of Acura USA introduces the 2018 Acura TLX. The red car is the standard TLX, the white one is the A-Spec edition. Mark Richardson/for The Globe and Mail

The most important updates for the TLX are inside the cabin, where the controls are a little more intuitive and every model is fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Just plug in your smartphone and press the “smartphone” button on the front console, and your phone’s screen and its apps comes up on one of the car’s two central displays. It’s voice- and touch-activated. The TLX also now comes standard in every trim with AcuraWatch software. This uses radar and camera imagery to provide automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. - Mark Richardson

2018 LEXUS LS 500 F SPORT

2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport. LEXUS

The Sport version, on display for the first time in New York this week, follows the remodeled flagship sedan introduced at the Detroit show in January. F-models in the Lexus lineup are track-tuned and the F-Sport versions add special chassis tuning to enhance performance. The design is distinguished by a custom front grille, enlarged side grille, rocker panel and trunk mouldings, plus badging on fenders and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, an exclusive front seat with a perforated-grill pattern are designed for track driving. The speedometer and tachometer are housed in a moveable ring adapted from the Lexus LFA supercar. There’s an optional, flashy “Flare Red” interior. The chassis, the latest generation of the Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) introduced in 2004, is designed to enhance traction and handling agility. The platform is the stiffest ever made by Lexus. Brakes have six-piston calipers on front, four pistons on the rear to tame the 20-inch wheels. The new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V-6 engine generates 415 horsepower, paired with a 10-speed transmission. - Staff

INFINITI QX80 MONOGRAPH CONCEPT

Infiniti QX80 Concept. JEREMY SINEK/ for THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Infiniti wants the world to know it has no intention of softening its presence in the premium-large SUV segment that it contests with the QX80. The platform twin, the Nissan Armada, was redesigned last year, and this QX80 Monograph concept debuting at NYIAS is a not-so-subtle preview of how the Gen-3 production QX80 will look when it comes to market at the end of the year. The Monograph applies and evolves the brand’s latest design language that incorporates a mix of geometric and organic shapes, including an enlarged double-arch grille, reshaping of the signature “crescent-cut” D-pillar, and “human eye” headlamps that – in the words of design chief Alfonso Albaisa – combine assertiveness and seduction. The truck is unashamedly full-sized – more than five metres long and two metres wide, and almost two metres tall. The concept rolls in 24-inch wheels that overlap the tire sidewalls in a move that makes them look like 26-inchers. - Jeremy Sinek

SUBARU ASCENT CONCEPT

The Subaru Ascent SUV concept vehicle is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

This full-size, three-row version precedes an announced 2018 all-wheel-drive production model to be built on the company’s global platform. It will include a new turbocharged Boxer engine. The exterior design, the company says, is highlighted by powerful fender flares and a grille characteristic of “a true SUV” look. The interior features a flowing dashboard design and a seven-passenger configuration with centre captain’s chairs.

AUDI R8 LMS GT4

Audi R8 LMS GT4 is unveiled ahead of the New York International Auto Show. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Audi launched its Sport brand in New York and, over the next 24 months, eight new Audi Sport models are scheduled to launch in the U.S. market. There was no immediate indication of the models coming to Canada. “Audi is a brand built on progress, and for us, racing has been the lab where so much of that progress has been made,” said Scott Keogh, Audi of America president. “With the launch of Audi Sport in the U.S., we are excited to offer our customers even more products that benefit from the same developments and technologies first used in motorsport.”

BUICK ENCLAVE

The 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir. Frank Franklin II/AP

The Buick brand found rebirth with the SUV, starting with the Enclave. “It set the tone for a more progressive Buick, helping change perception for us,” said Duncan Aldred, vice-president of Global Buick and GMC. The next edition of the Enclave features boosts third-row space, towing capacity and a suite of safety technologies. The redesigned front end and grille is meant to suggest a more “athletic stance”. Technology includes 17 radar, camera and ultrasonic sensors when fully equipped. Towing capacity of 2,268 kilograms is sufficient to haul a typical 21-foot sport boat. All-wheel drive is optional.

2017 NISSAN ROGUE DOGUE

2017 Nissan Dogue. NISSAN

Nissan custom-outfitted the Rogue for carting the family dog around. Features include a removable dog bed in the rear cargo area, 360-degree shower mechanism with a 10-gallon pressurized supply, heat vents in the cargo area that act as a blow dryer, fold-down/non-spill water and food dispensers, easier-to-clean materials, a poop bag dispenser, and a camera mounted to the rear-facing mirror to capture on video the dog hanging its head outside the window. And to top it off, for those leisurely drives, a padded second-row hammock that clips to the front and rear headrests. Nissan says 83 per cent of surveyed dog owners say it is just as important to keep the dog safe, as other passengers. “Next to your family, your dog is your most important cargo, so why not?” says the Dogue designer Dennis McCarthy, owner of Vehicle Effects in Sun Valley, Calif. - Tom Maloney

2018 MERCEDES-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ SUV

The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept car. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

The performance and sports car division of Mercedes-Benz joins the likes of Maserati, Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini by introducing a mid-size SUV that can zoom, along with a coupe. The GLC 63 gets a powerful V-8 bi-turbo engine promising acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, mated to a nine-speed transmission. The company promises an “emotive engine sound.” Drivers may choose one of five programs: M for manual mode, using shift paddles on the steering wheel; Comfort for a balanced suspension and fuel-efficient powertrain configuration; Sport and Sport Plus for driving dynamics, featuring an agile accelerator and shorter gear shifts; and Race for maximum performance. Mechanical features include an air-spring suspension with adaptive damping, all-wheel drive, high-performance braking. To amplify the mood, the exterior is adorned with the AMG Panamericana grille, previously exclusive to the GT family.