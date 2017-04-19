Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In photos: Shanghai Auto Show

Movie star Jackie Chan at the global launch of the Buick Velite 5, a extended range electric hybrid.

Chinese and global manufacturers presented vehicles to the media on Wednesday at the 17th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition.

China, the world’s biggest auto market, is cracking down on vehicle pollution and leading in electric car production. Reuters reported that 43 per cent of electric cars are manufactured in China.

Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio unveils its ES8 SUV.

A Roewe i6 concept car.

An Avancier Sport Turbo from Honda.

A BMW 5-Series Li.

Visitors look at an electric sports car from Chinese startup NIO.

A NextEV EVE concept car.

A Honda concept car.

Rupert Stadler, chairman of Audi AG, during the presentation of the new A3 40 TFSI.

The new Mercedes-Maybach flagship model, the S 680, was revealed at an event ahead of the Shanghai show.

The Citroen C5 Aircross concept car.

A BYD Dynasty electric concept car.


