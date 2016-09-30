Any good auto show has more than its fair show of exotic vehicles, and the Paris auto show is no exception.
From the Renault Trezor to the new LaFerrari, there was no shortage of supercars, many of which are hybrids.
The Renault Trezor was the hit of the show this year. It’s a wild concept that’s supposed to be fully-electric and fully-autonomous. Hexagonal flaps raise up to provide cooling to the batteries, and the exterior lights change colour to show other drivers when it’s in autonomous mode.
It’s not the most practical car for getting in and out, because there are no doors and the entire roof raises for access, but who cares?
Don’t ever expect the Trezor to actually be made, but it gives an idea of the way designers are thinking. Especially French designers after a few bottles of fine wine.
Other exotic cars were in production, like this long-awaited LaFerrari Aperta. It’s the topless version of Ferrari’s $2 million supercar, and it’s already sold out.
It wasn’t the only Ferrari to be introduced at the maker’s booth. The new GTC4LussoT – not exactly a catchy name – is a four-passenger 3.9L V-8 that makes 610 hp. It’s more practical than the convertible LaFerrari, as Ferraris go.
Ferrari’s former sister company, Maserati, had a full display, but the most striking was this GranTurismo, in so many ways.
Not every exotic car was expensive, though. The Honda Civic Type R Prototype is a high-performance version of Canada’s most popular car, and we’ll be getting it sometime later next year.
There’s no word on price, but it will probably be around $50,000. That’s one hot Honda.
There was a hot Hyundai across the hall, too. The RN30 is a rally-racing concept based on the i30, which will become the Elantra GT in Canada.
The RN30 is lowered and stripped and tuned for 375 hp. It’s a demonstration of what could be possible for the Korean maker’s performance “N” division.
Mercedes-Benz showed off this fire-breathing AMG GT at the show, but it also introduced the convertible version at a private party and held it back from the show. It’s looking for a more exclusive marketing approach in the topless car’s first days.
Thinking of topless vehicles, this trike by Boom Cycles is all-electric but it’s not cheap. Starting price is 50,000 Euros.
It’s not even luxurious in any way, though it can be equipped pretty much however you’d like it if you’re willing to pay.
Probably the least equipped car at the show was Lightning McQueen, with Sally Carrera backing him up, from the movie Cars. He’ll be a hit after press day’s done, when kids are allowed into the show.
Lightning wasn’t the only movie car at the show. This classic Aston-Martin DB5 needs no introduction, though it’s not one of the actual James Bond cars from the 1960s.
It doesn’t matter, though. It’s a reminder that no matter how cars change, or improve, or evolve, they can still stand the test of time.
