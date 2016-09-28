It’s with no small amount of sadness I report on the forthcoming 2018 Land Rover Discovery, which debuted in advance of the 2016 Mondial de l’Automobile in Paris. The reason for malaise? Full disclosure: I own an LR4, the vehicle that the new Discovery will replace.

My family loves our 2010 LR4. It’s as large and aerodynamic as the average brick wall. This quality, combined with an outdated, supercharged V-8 engine, produces fuel efficiency that is horrendous to the point of being shameful.

But the LR4 has its merits in a city such as Toronto. Visibility is superb. It’s surprisingly easy to drive and park. Because of its size, other drivers tend to give us an exceedingly wide berth. And regardless of anything winter may unleash in our general direction, the Land Rover has proven unstoppable.

Photos by Mark Hacking

Now, our family truckster is on the verge of being outclassed by the new Discovery.

The improvements begin in the bulk department. Although the Discovery is marginally bigger than the LR4, it’s also far lighter. The overall length of the new model is greater. The wheelbase has increased. The height has dropped. But the headline-grabber is this: The Discovery is expected to be 450 kilograms lighter than a similarly equipped LR4.

The secret to this success is aluminum construction. The unibody construction of the Discovery consists of 85-per-cent aluminum; of that, 43 per cent is recycled. By comparison, the LR4 utilizes a steel ladder-frame construction that makes for a more rugged ride. By incorporating lightweight materials, the engineers at Land Rover strived to improve on-road driving dynamics and off-road toughness.

The overall efficiency of the forthcoming full-sized SUV should be boosted further by two new engines, both available from launch: the Td6 turbocharged, 3.0-litre, V-6 diesel (254 hp/443 lb-ft of torque) and a supercharged, 3.0-litre, V-6 gas engine (340 hp/332 lb-ft). Regardless of engine choice, the transmission will be an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters versus six forward speeds on the LR4, none of triggered by paddles.

Other technologies designed to increase efficiency and driveability include an automatic start/stop system, real-time fuel economy readout and simplified driveline and exhaust-system designs.

“The all-new Discovery builds upon the practicality and versatility of the LR4, offering the same supreme breadth of capability that only a Land Rover can,” said Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering, in a release. “Our continued drive of pioneering technologies, lightweight aluminum architectures and new advanced powertrains ensure the Discovery family appeals to consumers on multiple levels.”

Although the Discovery is, on the surface of it, only marginally larger than the LR4, the new Land Rover boasts a 65-per-cent increase in stowage space. The optional third row is now large enough to accommodate passengers more than six feet tall. And both the second- and third-row seats can be power-operated in three ways: using switches inside the tailgate or the C-pillar, through the infotainment touch screen or remotely using a smartphone app.

To make it easier to enter and exit what will be a tall vehicle, the Discovery automatically drops 15 mm when the ignition is turned off and an additional 25 mm as soon as a door is opened. The optional air-suspension system creates an even wider range of ride heights, lowering the vehicle by up to 60 mm (to ease the loading and unloading of people and their gear) and raising it 75 mm above (to help clear obstacles in the road).

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery also exhibits a new design, inside and out, based on the Discovery Vision concept of a few years ago. It echoes the LR4 with its stepped roof, but takes a U-turn with a less squared-off shape over all – which we love about our LR4 – and a single, clamshell-shaped tailgate in place of the two-piece split design of old. The new Discovery features the largest roof-glass area ever on a Land Rover, which is saying something.

The vehicle is expected to arrive on Canadian shores toward the middle of next year. Prices will start at $61,500 for the SE trim and go up to $82,500 for the First Edition trim.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.