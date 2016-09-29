BMW has taken its fair share of flack recently for some design moves that have left its most ardent fans dazed and confused. A move away from wagons and towards crossovers, crossover coupes and sedans that look like crossover coupes has produced some truly polarizing models.

X6 and 5 Series GT, we’re lookin’ at you.

But the most recent design to emerge from Munich, the X2 Concept, is a crossover we can all get behind. Even more promising: BMW rarely produces concept cars that have little bearing on future product, so this compact number should come to market eventually. (And complete the X1 to X6 extended straight flush.)

Mark Hacking

There is no bad angle on the X2, but there are some show-stopping highlights. The front fascia, grille, air intake and headlight treatment creates, arguably, the most aggressive face of any compact crossover in history. The nose of this thing screams performance – it’s almost as if BMW chose to display an M performance version of the X2 in Paris.

While the classic kidney-shaped grille makes an appearance, it’s differently shaped, and positioned lower as compared to the squinty headlights; this creates the illusion of a lower nose. Another classic BMW design element, the Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar, has been augmented by the addition of the corporate logo.

Mark Hacking

To keep the momentum going on this forward-looking design, a long wheelbase and 21-inch wheels give the X2 Concept tremendous presence. The tail end, with its tapered rear glass, sculpted tail lights and fluid transition from the tailgate to the underbody, create a muscular and dynamic effect.

While there was no confirmation in the official press release, the expectation is that the X2 will become a production model sometime in 2018.

Mark Hacking

Cool quotient

4.5 stars (out of 5)



If BMW builds this compact crossover coupe, they will come.



AP