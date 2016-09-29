The new Mini JCW Clubman ALL4 was unveiled Thursday at the Paris motor show – and will feature the brand’s all-wheel drive system as standard equipment.

It’s the first time in the current-generation Mini that the system, dubbed ALL4, will be standard equipment on a John Cooper Works (JCW) model.

While the brand has suffered some slings and arrows for its less than miniature dimensions, this new JCW Clubman carries its shooting brake-like styling well – particularly when adorned with racing stripes. Under those stripes beats a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder (228 hp; 258 lb-ft of torque) with all that output sent to all four wheels via the latest version of the Mini AWD system.

Photos by Mark Hacking

Acceleration for the car, whether fitted with the standard six-speed manual transmission or the optional eight-speed Steptronic automatic, is brisk: The dash from 0-100 km/h is expected to take a mere 6.3 seconds. The secret to the success here is the extremely tractable turbocharged engine, which develops peak torque from just 1,450 rpm.

The JCW Clubman ALL4 is also equipped with a Brembo braking system for top stopping power, sports suspensions system for crisp road holding, and an electronic locking front differential and lightweight 18-inch alloy wheels for optimum cornering. Optional equipment includes electronic dampers and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The car comes equipped with what Mini refers to as “five fully-fledged seats,” meaning that three adults could conceivably fit in the back row. (Not so mini now, are ya?) The back seats are optionally available in a 40/40/40-split configuration, which boosts cargo volume from the standard 360 litres to an impressive 1,250 litres.

The car arrives in Canada this winter; pricing will be announced closer to that time.

Cool quotient

5 stars (out of 5)

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.