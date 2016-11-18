Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf is unveiled in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2016. (LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS)
Volkswagen unveiled an updated version of the e-Golf at the Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday, also announcing that the all-electric hatchback will be coming to Canada.

A new 35.8 kWh lithium-ion battery gives the refreshed e-Golf about 200 kilometres of emissions-free driving range on a single charge. That’s up from 130 kilometres on the previous model sold in Europe. Volkswagen is also giving this e-Golf some more pep with 134 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque.

Arriving in mid-2017, the e-Golf will compete against the Chevrolet Bolt EV. The all-electric Chevy – named just awarded Green Car of the Year on Thursday – is set to arrive in Canada at the beginning of next year and will have an estimated range of 383 kilometres. It will also compete in the all-electric segment against the BMW i3, Nissan Leaf, Ford Focus EV and Kia Soul EV.

Related: Review: 2016 VW e-Golf perfect for city dwellers with short commutes

The e-Golf will be the first in its family to feature a new style for the front and rear with new lights. The interior is similar, but it comes with new infotainment features and the new Volkswagen Digital Cockpit.

The e-Golf can be charged in three ways:

  • By a regular household outlet
  • By a home or public Level 2 AC charging station
  • By a public Level 3 DC fast charger. Volkswagen says this method can charge the vehicle to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes.

The Ontario government plans to install more than 200 Level 3 chargers by the end of March.

No pricing has been announced for the e-Golf although it will be eligible for a rebate in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. It will make its Canadian premiere at the Montreal auto show in January.

