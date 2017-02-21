The Canadian International AutoShow opened its doors last week in Toronto. Those shopping for a new car may find it profitable to pay the show a visit. As Canada’s largest auto show, more than 300,000 people are expected to flock to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which has been transformed into a 650,000 square-foot showroom, hosting more than 1,000 cars and trucks from nearly every auto maker in the country.
To piggyback on the excitement, several auto makers have launched limited-time auto-show incentives, which will be available in addition to existing rebates to entice new vehicle buyers. The auto-show incentives range from $500 to $1,000 in rebates or up to 1 per cent in interest-rate reductions, depending on the auto maker and for certain models. In some cases, they are available only to shoppers who visit the auto maker’s booth at the show and register.
We have seen auto-show incentives advertised by Ford, GM, BMW, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Here are our favourite auto-show deals and some noteworthy attractions at this year’s Toronto auto show.
Andrew Tai is chief executive of Unhaggle.Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.
2018 GMC Terrain
GMC unveiled the all-new Terrain at the Toronto show that offers greater refinement and added versatility over the previous-generation model. The second-generation Terrain features a bold exterior design with sculpted elements such as an updated grille and lighting features.
Auto-show attendees who enter GM’s “Drive to Win” contest may also qualify for an additional discount toward the purchase or lease of a new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac, including the current-generation GMC Terrain.
2017 GMC Terrain SLT
- MSRP: $35,850
- Manufacturer incentive: $5,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,198
- Cash purchase price before tax: $32,048
- Finance for 84 months at zero-per-cent interest for $471 a month including tax (includes a $2,000 incentive and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $548 a month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
- Prices shown are before any additional “Drive to Win” contest incentives available at the auto show
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan LWB
Volkswagen unveiled a long-wheelbase version of its popular Tiguan crossover, which will join the German auto maker’s growing SUV lineup – which includes the Tiguan, Touareg and all-new Atlas, which was unveiled in Montreal in January. To spur new vehicle sales, Volkswagen is extending a $1,000 auto-show bonus to Ontario customers who purchase or lease a popular Golf, Jetta, Passat or Tiguan model this month, with the bonus available in addition to existing in-market incentives.
2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Comfortline Tiptronic
- MSRP: $25,345
- Manufacturer incentive: $1,750 (includes a $1,000 auto-show bonus)
- Estimated dealer discount: $450
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,765
- Cash purchase price before tax: $24,910
- Finance for 60 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $506 a month including tax (includes $1,750 in total incentives and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest (as compared with 2.99 per cent in December) for $340 a month including tax (includes $1,750 in total incentives, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Infiniti QX50 Concept
Infiniti showcased its QX50 Concept vehicle – and it features muscular lines that confidently articulate Infiniti’s “Powerful Elegance” design language. The premium mid-size crossover also features autonomous-drive support technologies and illustrates a potential future application of Infiniti’s Variable Compression Turbo engine. And while the QX50 is not expected to see showroom floors this year, customers in Ontario can take advantage of a $1,000 auto-show incentive on the auto maker’s entire lineup.
2017 Infiniti Q50 2.0T
- MSRP: $39,900
- Manufacturer incentive: $3,500 (includes a $1,000 auto-show bonus)
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,135
- Cash purchase price before tax: $37,535
- Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $793 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 auto-show bonus and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $538 a month including tax (includes a $1,000 auto-show bonus, assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Subaru Viziv-7 Concept
Subaru showcased its Viziv-7 Concept – featuring an oversized front grille, signature Subaru hawk-eye LED headlights and bold new fog lights and rear bumper lights. It provides a glimpse of the all-new three-row mid-size SUV that Subaru will introduce in 2018. And while the Viziv-7 isn’t available for purchase yet, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic province customers who finance or lease a new Subaru will qualify for a 1-per-cent interest-rate reduction as part of Subaru’s limited-time auto-show bonus. Promotional rates are combinable with existing incentives on Subaru’s entire new vehicle lineup, including the redesigned 2017 Impreza.
2017 Subaru Impreza
- MSRP: $21,295
- Manufacturer incentive: $500
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,735
- Cash purchase price before tax: $22,030
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest (includes a 1-per-cent auto-show rate reduction) for $445 including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest (includes a 1-per-cent auto-show rate reduction) for $317 a month (assumes a 20,000 annual-kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDrive