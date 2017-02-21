The Canadian International AutoShow opened its doors last week in Toronto. Those shopping for a new car may find it profitable to pay the show a visit. As Canada’s largest auto show, more than 300,000 people are expected to flock to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which has been transformed into a 650,000 square-foot showroom, hosting more than 1,000 cars and trucks from nearly every auto maker in the country.

To piggyback on the excitement, several auto makers have launched limited-time auto-show incentives, which will be available in addition to existing rebates to entice new vehicle buyers. The auto-show incentives range from $500 to $1,000 in rebates or up to 1 per cent in interest-rate reductions, depending on the auto maker and for certain models. In some cases, they are available only to shoppers who visit the auto maker’s booth at the show and register.

We have seen auto-show incentives advertised by Ford, GM, BMW, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Here are our favourite auto-show deals and some noteworthy attractions at this year’s Toronto auto show.

Andrew Tai is chief executive of Unhaggle.