The first big North American auto show of the season opens next week in Los Angeles, and it’s a taste of things to come for Canada: more SUVs, more crossovers and more hybrids and electric cars.

The Los Angeles Auto Show has become the “green” show while Detroit in January is still the largest on this side of the two oceans. There will be a spate of smaller shows over the winter, including in Toronto and Chicago, until New York ends the season in April.

Many of the reported 20 world debuts in Los Angeles are still under wraps – including vehicles from Acura, Chevrolet, Porsche, Subaru and Volkswagen. For now, though, this is what we know about vehicles we’ll see for the first time.

Alfa Romeo will debut its Stelvio SUV – a premium competitor in the hot compact class – against the Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLC. It will be based on the Giulia sedan’s rear-wheel-drive platform, though it will be offered in both two-wheel and all-wheel drive.

Honda will debut its new Civic Si – a sportier car than the current Civic but not as radical as the Type R Concept shown at the Paris show in September. We only know this because the show let it slip out in a news release, since withdrawn. Oops.

There are only nine Jaguar XKSS Continuation cars being hand-made by the auto maker, but one will be at Los Angeles. The XKSS was a 1957 road-going version of the D-Type racing car, but production ended abruptly when a fire burned down the Browns Lane factory. Now Jaguar is building the remainder of the original run, but they cost about $1-million each and they’re all sold.

Jaguar

The 2018 Jeep Compass will be an all-new replacement of the current Compass and Patriot. Jeep calls it “the most capable compact SUV ever.” It’s already being built on a stretched version of the Renegade platform at a new assembly plant in Brazil, and will be sold in more than 100 countries, available with 17 different powertrains. It will include “superior on-road driving dynamics” and “open-air freedom,” which means the top comes off.

FCA

Mazda is being secretive about the all-new generation of the mid-sized CX-5 SUV, but confirms it will debut at Los Angeles. According to its news release and a teaser low-light image of the vehicle, “Mazda has further refined every element of its design and technology to offer new dimensions of driving pleasure.” Hmm – we’ll be the judge of that.

Mazda

Mercedes-AMG has put even more power under the hood of the E-Class. The new E63 that we’ll see for the first time now makes 563 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8, while the E63S makes 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Both have a new nine-speed multiclutch transmission and all-wheel drive, but both can lock all the power to the rear wheels if you feel like shredding a pair of tires around a drift course. Where will it all end?

There are no secrets for the new Mini Countryman. Already the largest of the Minis, the second-generation Countryman is longer and wider – enough to create 30 per cent more cargo space inside. It also has an all-new all-wheel-drive system. More importantly, it will be available as a plug-in hybrid – the first production Mini to feature electric power.

BMW

Nissan will debut its Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition model. And that’s about all we know, except it will feature special badging to tie in with the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie that’s out in December.

Toyota’s C-HR compact crossover is a size smaller than the popular RAV4 SUV and will be a competitor in one of the toughest classes against Honda’s HR-V and Mazda’s CX-3. C-HR stands for Compact High Roof and we saw it as a scion concept at last year’s Los Angeles show, then again as a Toyota “near-production” concept in Geneva. Expect all-wheel drive capability but nothing radically different from the concepts.

