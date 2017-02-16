For all the talk about future sustainability, zero-emission vehicles and autonomous driving, auto makers know that some drivers crave their gasoline-powered performance cars. Speed burns.

Among them at the Canadian International AutoShow media day Thursday, Audi and Jaguar presented their top high-performance cars. The new 2018 F-Type, in coupe and convertible models, will be available in five iterations this spring, the choices including rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, manual or “quick-shift” transmissions.

Jaguar F-Type. (Tom Maloney/The Globe and Mail)

The most powerful SVR trim, equipped with a 5.0-litre V-8, will do zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds – which ought to make for some interesting video. The new ReRun app, developed with GoPro, will overlay performance data onto the video. Your smartphone connects to the car’s infotainment system wirelessly to record it and share with other drivers.

Revamped design features include LED headlights and lightweight seats to improve room and comfort.

Canada has become the fifth-largest market for Jaguar, , according to Jaguar Land Rover president Wolfgang Hoffman. Meantime, Audi Canada president Daniel Weissland says the brand’s sales have risen almost 50 per cent here since 2013, with more than 30,500 units sold in 2016.

Audi RS3 (Tom Maloney/The Globe and Mail)

In 2017, Audi is bringing 13 new or refreshed models to Canada – including the RS3. It features a 400-horsepower, 2.5-litre, five-cylinder engine and seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Audi also showed off the F-Type’s competitor, the R8 V-10 Spyder. It’ll do zero-to-100 in 3.6 seconds, and up to 318 km/h. The convertible top closes in 20 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h.

A 30-second walk from the Audi exhibit at the Toronto Convention Centre’s south building, BMW charged up its M550i, amplifying the guttural exhaust sound. The reach 100 km/h in four seconds flat.