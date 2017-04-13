Honda, Subaru, Porsche display new models in New York

2018 SUBARU CROSSTREK

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Redesigned, the Crosstrek is Built on the new Subaru global platform to be longer and wider as well as more spacious in the cabin and cargo area. The front face features Subaru’s signature hexagonal grille and a more rugged, athletic appearance with black side and wheel arch cladding, funky wheels and roof rails that contrast the exterior body colour. Two eye-catching colours – Orange Sunshine and Cool Grey Khaki – join the lineup. Mechanically, an all-new version of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Boxer engine with direct fuel-injection pumps out more power – 152 ponies compared to 148 in the last version. Mated to the engine is either a new six-speed manual transmission, which is standard, or an all-new CVT with a new seven-speed manual mode function operated via steering wheel paddle shifters. Subaru’s symmetrical full-time all-wheel-drive system and Eyesight Advanced Driver Assist system acts as a second pair of eyes, warning of potential dangers in your path. It includes adaptive cruise control, precollision braking, lane departure warning and lane sway warning. Lane-keep assist is a new added feature. The 2018 Crosstrek, available in four trims including a new entry-level convenience trim, hits dealers this summer. Prices aren’t available yet. – Petrina Gentile

2018 HONDA CLARITY

2018 Honda Clarity. Mark Richardson/for The Globe and Mail

Honda introduced a whole new line of electrified vehicles at the New York auto show, but Canada will only see one of them. The Clarity is a spacious five-seater sedan that will be sold as a hydrogen-powered electric car, a battery-powered electric car and a plug-in hybrid. Canadians will get only the plug-in hybrid in showrooms late this year. It will have an all-electric driving range of up to 68 km, and combine with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine for gasoline-powered driving. Its nrCAN fuel economy rating is expected to be the equivalent of 2.24 litres/100 km, which is less than the similar Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid. Driving mode can be set to Normal, Economy and Sport, and HV mode will help charge the battery on the fly. Two trim levels will be offered. No prices are announced, but we estimate the cost around $42,000 before government subsidies. The Clarity is Honda’s answer to the challenge put down by Toyota a couple of years ago when it released the Prius range of hybrid vehicles. – Mark Richardson

2018 SUBARU OUTBACK

2018 Subaru Outback. Petrina Gentile/for The Globe and Mail

It’s longer, wider, and taller than the last generation and adds sharper creases and a wider, lower front grille. The changes are barely noticeable. But why mess with a good thing? Design plays second-fiddle to engineering, safety and performance in the Outback and customers don’t mind. Inside, there a big changes. The dashboard is modern, distinct and includes a new infotainment system, which incorporates Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A larger, available eight-inch touchscreen is beautiful. The fit and finish is a marked improvement over the last version. The interior and cargo area are large – perfect for any thrill-seeking family adventure. This high-riding wagon is more functional, capable and comfortable than ever before. Both engines, a 175-horsepower 2.5-litre Boxer engine and a 256-horsepower 3.6-litre Boxer six-cylinder engine, are carryovers. They are mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Bad news for stick-lovers, though – the manual transmission has been dumped because of lack of demand. Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive system with active torque vectoring is standard. Available in four trims, it goes on sale this summer. Pricing unavailable. – Petrina Gentile

2018 VOLVO XC60

The 2018 Volvo XC60. LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

All-new, the XC60 will be sold in the fourth quarter this year in Canada have a starting MSRP of $45,900, available in three trims starting in the fourth quarter of 2017. The XC60 will mark the introduction of the new 60 series lineup, equipped with all-wheel-drive capabilities in Canada. Three powertrains are available: the 250-horsepower T5 turbocharged engine, 316-horsepower T6 turbocharged and supercharged engine and the 400-horsepower T8 twin-engine plug-in electric hybrid. Steer-assist (mitigates head-on collisions) and oncoming lane mitigation (reduces the risk of lane-changing collisions) are two new safety features. Steer Assist is added to the City Safety technology and mitigates head-on collisions. – Staff

2018 TOYOTA SIENNA

The interior of the 2018 Toyota Sienna. Mary Altaffer/AP

Toyota wants car buyers to associate the Sienna with “swagger.” But it’s a minivan, where safety counts, and the safety upgrades are the most notable touches in the refreshed 2018 version. All Siennas will now have standard automatic emergency braking and a lane departure warning system. High beams come on automatically. The safety system also has pedestrian detection. On the outside, fog lights are bigger and each version gets side rockers. There are also three new colours to choose from. Minivans have lost market share to SUVs, but Americans still buy about half a million of them each year. – The Associated Press

TOYOTA FT4X (CONCEPT)

The Toyota FT-4X concept car. LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Toyota is aiming for young urbanites who occasionally head out of the city for camping, surfing, off-roading, backcountry skiing and other recreational pursuits. It would target competition including Jeep and Subaru. Fox News described it as “outfitted like a vehicular Swiss Army knife.” There’s a split tailgate that swings up like a hatchback’s or out like a cargo van’s. Storage is under a sliding rear floor as seen in other vehicles including the Nissan Rogue Dogue which holds a ramp, and Audis with a compartment to hold a collapsible bicycle. Removable water bottles double as door handles, and a sleeping bag in the center console also acts as as an armrest. The four-wheel-drive Concept suggests Toyota may reincarnate the FJ Cruiser off-roader. Rear seats fold flat and the hard plastic material in the cargo area, similar to the Honda Element’s can be washed out easily. Tubular heat vents can warm wet gloves in a shelf built into the dash. The audio system is removable and a dock enables the navigation tool from smartphones to be broadcast on the screen. – Wire services

2018 PORSCHE PANAMERA SPORT TURISMO

2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. Richard Drew/AP

First displayed at the Geneva auto show, from where Globe Drive contributor Matt Bubbers wrote: Purists might call a station wagon sacrilegious but Porsche crossed that line when it released a SUV. Now, there’s no turning back. As of March 1, the Macan sport-ute is outselling all of Porsche’s sports cars – combined – in Canada. It’s not even close. So, a Porsche wagon? Sure, why not? It will compete against the Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon, and even fastbacks such as the Audi RS7 and BMW M6 Grand Coupe. Porsche waited to put the Sport Turismo on the all-new second-generation Panamera platform. In typical fashion, the Sport Turismo isn’t quite as attractive as the concept car, but it is nevertheless a handsome machine. The sheet metal is all-new aft of the B-pillars. The new roofline means more headroom for rear-seat passengers and a useful 20 litres of additional trunk space. The rear seats fold down, too. This will be the first Panamera with five seats – Porsche calls it 4+1 seating – and truly, the middle chair is little more than a glorified armrest with a seatbelt. In what we’re quite sure is a first for all wagon-kind, the Sport Turismo introduces an active rear roof spoiler. Below 170 km/h or 90 km/h , depending on drive mode, the wing points down to reduce aerodynamic drag. Above those speeds, it pops up to provide as much as 110 pounds of down-force. It raises even further when the sunroof is open to reduce wind noise. Prices start at $109,700 and climb to $175,600 for the Turbo, with power outputs ranging from 330 horsepower to 550. A hybrid is also available. All-wheel drive and air suspension are standard on all models.

2018 HYUNDAI SONATA

2018 Hyundai Sonata.. Mary Altaffer/AP

Once the style leader in the midsize car category, the Sonata gets a complete makeover. The new version gets updated sheet metal on the front, side and rear with a lower, more athletic profile, a new grille and slim tail lights. Hyundai says it improved the ride and handling with a new chassis. It’s also quieter than the outgoing version. The sportiest version gets a 245-horsepower, 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. – The Associated Press

JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Mary Altaffer/AP

Talk about fast SUVs. Call Fiat Chrysler nutty, but it’s putting the 6.2-litre, 707-horsepower V-8 engine from the Charger and Challenger Hellcat muscle cars into a Jeep Grand Cherokee called the Trackhawk. The company says it’s the most powerful and quickest SUV ever built with a scary zero-to-97 km/h time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h. The SUV has brakes to match the engine power made by stopping specialist Brembo. – The Associated Press

KOENIGSEGG AGERA RS

Koenigsegg RS1. LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

The 1,360-horsepower V-8 dazzler was named “RS1” by the father-son duo who commissioned it. The RS1 garnered plenty of attention at an auto show devoid of any huge debuts, minus the impressive Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and a few other sports cars. It’s hand-built in Angelholm, Sweden, and runs a cool $2-million and change. Most impressive about the low, stealthy RS1 is its weight: Less gas and oil, it weighs 2,845 pounds, or about the same as a pair of thoroughbreds. The number is especially impressive because the car still comes with many creature comforts, including climate control, entertainment and navigation, and a hydraulic lifting system to help the car clear curbs steep grades and other bumps in the road. The weight savings in the Agera help get it to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, with more than 1,000 pound-feet of torque pushed through its seven-speed automatic transmission. Top speed is 440 km/h, and horsepower has been boosted by 200 hp since the original RS. It can even hit 1.8 Gs around corners - equal to what the Demon can do as well. Inside it is covered with blue Alcantara trim and polished carbon fibre edging that matches the “Arctic White” and blue accents on the front winglets, side skirts, diffuser and rear wing along the outside of the car. It doesn’t look considerably different from previous Ageras, but fans will know it when they see it. And every exterior detail, from the wings to the front splitter and the dynamically active rear spoiler, are purely functional. There is no fluff here. – Bloomberg News