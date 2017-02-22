If you’re searching for big wheels with three rows of seats for a growing family and all the gear, there’s no need to fear. The Canadian International AutoShow has a range of vehicles on the show floor. Here’s a peek at 10 massive people movers.
Minivans aren’t the coolest ride on the road, but they are practical. The all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey is a family-friendly ride with new available features including magic slide second-row seats, a foot activated power tailgate, a built-in vacuum cleaner, and stain-resistant leather in first and second row seats. Power sliding side doors make it a cinch for kids to enter and exit; while black carpets hide stains so the cabin will look clean and neat despite all of the wear and tear from the kids.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
For minivan lovers who want to go green, Chrysler has the solution - the Pacifica hybrid. It’s the only hybrid minivan on the market. Power comes from an electric motor and gas engine. To charge, simply plug into an outlet and then you can drive up to 53 kilometres on a single charge. Together, with the electric power and a full tank of gas, you can travel more than 900 clicks. Expect to pay about $917 a year in fuel, according to National Resources Canada.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
On the opposite side of the spectrum is the fast and furious 2018 Dodge Durango SRT - built for driving enthusiasts who crave power and performance. After all, just because you need big wheels it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice fun. The Durango SRT is one of the fastest three-row SUVs money can buy. Under the hood is a HEMI V-8 engine, which pumps out 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. It can hit 0 to 100 km/h in only 4.4 seconds. And if you need to lug a boat, it can tow up to 3,900 kg.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
The all-new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas full-size SUV is hipper than a minivan, yet it’s still spacious and functional for large families. It can seat seven passengers in three rows. When not in use, the second-row seats stowaway to create a flat-cargo space in case you need to lug longer and larger items. And who can resist this cool shade dubbed “kurkuma yellow metallic?” The exterior colour is unique, youthful, and unmistakeable on the road. The Atlas goes on sale this summer.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
This huge Infiniti QX80 seats up to eight passengers. In this model, the second-row captain’s chairs slide and fold forward, making it easier and faster to get into the third row – there’s no need to be a contortionist to do the trick. Even adults can ride in the third-row seats without feeling cramped or uncomfortable. The power third-row seats are also handy so there’s no need to move the heavy seats manually. Just push a button to lower the split-folding seats for extra space in the cargo area when needed.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
This all-new monster-sized Ford Expedition has serious space for up to eight passengers and all of their gear. Even with child-safety seats installed in the second row, you can tip-and-slide the second-row seats so it’s quick and easy to get into the third row. The third row has more legroom than ever before. Plus, the seats recline for added comfort. An available panoramic vista roof spans two rows so it doesn’t feel claustrophobic when you’re stuck in the third row. When not needed, the second- and third-row seats also fold flat into the floor with the push of a button.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
The Land Rover Discovery makes it even easier to raise and lower the second- and third-row seats in this SUV. Thanks to some cool, innovative technology you can raise or lower the seats in the second- and third-row from almost anywhere in the world via Land Rover’s InControl Remote smartphone app. Download the app onto your smartphone, press a few buttons, and voila - the seats lower or raise automatically in seconds. Is this app really necessary? No. But it’s still impressive.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
This massive Nissan Armada is spacious and comfy, offering seating for 7- or 8-passsengers. Personally I’d skip the bench seat in the second row in favor of the captain’s chairs. The two chairs are large, heated, spacious, supportive, and super luxurious. A centre console with cup-holders and a padded armrest makes it even more comfortable and stylish to ride in the middle row.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
Sport utility wagons are often overlooked, but they shouldn’t be. They’re a smart solution to moving kids and cargo around town. The Volvo XC90 combines safety, practicality, and space in an attractive package for adventurous families on the go. With room for up to seven people, the seats are high-bolstered and supportive. When not in use, the second- and third row seats also fold flat to create a huge space for lugging everything from a ladder to skis.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
If you’re not in a rush to buy a big vehicle, then wait for the production version of the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV concept to come to market. This funky-looking concept has three-rows of seats for up to seven people with lots of cargo space for hockey equipment, groceries, and shopping bags. The production version is slated to come to North America in early 2018.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)