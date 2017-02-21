At the Canadian International AutoShow, cars come in every shade of the rainbow. Here are 10 cars with cool colour combinations, inside and outside, that’ll get your motor running fast.
This Volkswagen Beetle convertible wears a bold shade of “sandstorm yellow metallic” on its exterior shell as well as its interior. For a cohesive look, the yellow appears throughout the cabin on the dashboard, door panels, and instrument cluster. Grey seats set against contrasting curry yellow stitching makes another strong statement in the cabin. The stitching stands out, appearing on several spots including the steering wheel, floor mats, shifter, armrest, and seat bolsters.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
On the outside, this Fiat 500 Abarth is painted “nero puro” – aka pure black in English – with bold red paint covering the two mirror caps and its body side stripes to captivate the look even more. The dramatic colour combo of nero and rosso – aka black and red – carries over inside on the leather seats. Red also adorns the door panels for an added pop of colour. Clearly, this isn’t a typical Fiat 500. This is the performance-enhanced Abarth with 160 ponies and 170 lb-ft of torque under the hood.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
Likewise, this is no ordinary Dodge Challenger – this is the world’s fastest, most powerful muscle car. It has bragging rights thanks to its 6.4-litre supercharged HEMI SRT Hellcat V-8 engine that pumps out a gut-wrenching 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Of course, it needs an equally bright colour to stand out even more on the road. This “green go” shade with a Satin Black Hood Pin kit, which costs an extra $400, does the trick. In total, this hot rod will set you back $61,025.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
From the competition, General Motors displayed its 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS – another impossible-to-miss sports car in a bright bumble-bee yellow shade. Add other distinct touches such as 20-inch satin graphite forged aluminum wheels, a satin black hood wrap, splitter, and funky 3-piece rear spoiler and it becomes a showstopper. This sixth-generation Camaro is powered by a 6.2-litre V-8 with 455 horsepower and the same amount of torque. As shown, it costs $56,310.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
This stunning Shelby GT350 coupe also carries a bold choice of colour - a gorgeous ruby red metallic paint. But it ups the ante in its design by adding big, dramatic hood stripes. Two thick black stripes nestled between thin white stripes run over its body to create a daring look. This bad boy has a 5.2-litre V-8 engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It costs $80,478 as shown.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
On the flip side, the exterior colour combination on this Mini Clubman leaves a lot to be desired. British racing green with chili red isn’t the perfect match in my books, unless you’re trying to sell a Mini during the Christmas holiday season. For the daily drive, you’d probably get sick of the colour combo fast. While the green is deep and gorgeous, the red side-view mirrors, stripes, and roof would be better in another shade – grey, silver, or even basic white would do the trick.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
This Civic Type R is the first Honda-badged Type R coming to Canada. While it’s a prototype, it does shed light on the design direction for the next generation Type R. Its radical styling includes 20-inch piano black alloy wheels and red accents, a massive rear wing, three huge tailpipes, and a beautiful brushed aluminum-like finish, which is unique to the prototype. Bright red touches appear as accent lines on the middle tailpipe and on Honda’s H badge to add some continuity to the look.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
Say goodbye to boring old white, silver, and grey cars, German auto maker Audi made a splash at the CIAS, choosing bright colours – different shades of orange and blue on the colour wheel -- to showcase four of its new vehicles. A striking red-orange all-new RS3 sedan, a sexy, baby blue R8 Spyder, an orange, sporty little TTRS coupe, and a navy blue turbocharged SQ5 all shared the stage. Besides the unique eye-popping colours, the four vehicles have another common trait: they’re all race-car performance rides.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
BMW also showcased a few new, cool shades of paint on its high-performance vehicles. This 2017 BMW M2 coupe is striking in a colour dubbed “long beach blue metallic.” But the shade costs an extra $895 – add a few other options such as high-gloss black kidney grills for $380 and the base price of $63,500 jumps quickly to $79,147. At least, it costs less than the gorgeous “java green metallic” M3 sedan behind it. The base price is $76,000; as displayed the MSRP is a whopping $104,900.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
Is orange the new black? Perhaps - car colours fall in and out of fashion frequently. Case in point: this beautiful 1970 Mustang Boss 429 in a bright shade of orange stole hearts in the 1970s and continues to do so now. Nearly five decades later, it’s still one of the hottest colours you’ll spot at the CIAS.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)