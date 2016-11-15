Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Drive

In photos: 2017 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year finalists Add to ...

STAFF

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

About 60 judges, including Globe Drive's Jeremy Sinek, evaluated more than 40 vehicles and have announced the top three finalists in each category.

The announcement was made just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show, which begins this week.

To be eligible for the short list, the vehicle must be new or substantially changed and must be a popular seller.

The Honda Civic and Volvo XC90 won last year.

The winners will be announced at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog