About 60 judges, including Globe Drive's Jeremy Sinek, evaluated more than 40 vehicles and have announced the top three finalists in each category.
The announcement was made just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show, which begins this week.
To be eligible for the short list, the vehicle must be new or substantially changed and must be a popular seller.
The Honda Civic and Volvo XC90 won last year.
The winners will be announced at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.
Car: 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
Car: 2017 Genesis G90
(Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail)
Car: 2017 Volvo S90 T6
(Mark Hacking for The Globe and Mail)
Truck: 2017 Ford F-Series Super Duty STX
(Ford)
Truck: 2017 Honda Ridgeline
(Shelley White/The Globe and Mail)
Truck: 2017 Nissan Titan
(Jason Tchir/The Globe and Mail)
Utility: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica
(Janice Paskey/The Globe and Mail)
Utility: Jaguar F-Pace
(Jessica Leeder/The Globe and Mail)
Utility: 2016 Mazda CX-9
(Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail)