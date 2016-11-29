Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Los Angeles Auto Show

In photos: Super luxurious interiors the hottest trend at L.A. Auto Show Add to ...

Petrina Gentile

LOS ANGELES — Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What's the hottest trend on the auto show floor in LA? It's all about the interiors - super luxurious cabins with all the comforts of home. And in many cases it is all about the details.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog