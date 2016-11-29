What's the hottest trend on the auto show floor in LA? It's all about the interiors - super luxurious cabins with all the comforts of home. And in many cases it is all about the details.
-
Infiniti QX Sport Inspiration
Infiniti’s QX Sport inspiration is only a concept for now, but it gives you an idea of where the luxury Japanese auto maker is heading – ultra luxurious and driver focused in its interior design.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Infiniti QX Sport Inspiration
Floor mats made of leather, real suede upholstery on the seats and flat-bottomed steering wheel, crisp graphics, and a huge centre LCD screen that’s angled toward the driver puts everything within reach.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar’s I-Pace all-electric concept blends art and technology in its interior. Rotary dials have the precision of a Patel Phillipe watch. Plus, the driver barely needs to lift a finger. For example, to open the glove box there’s no need to push a button - a simple hand gesture will do the trick. Swipe your hand across the glove box and voila, it opens and a tray table slides out for extra convenience.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Nissan Rogue
The Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition model is the world’s first production vehicle ever with Star Wars-branded elements. Inside, you’ll find logos on the carpeted front floor mats and illuminated kickplates as well as Galactic Empire logos in the cup holders for a splash of fun. Only 400 are up for grabs in Canada – and if you buy one, it even comes with a full-size Death Trooper mask.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Cadillac CT6
Cadillac CT6’s first plug-in hybrid model offers plush golden/mustard colored leather upholstery - one of the hottest colours of the season. Covering the seats and armrests, it’s as comfy as a living room sofa. Even the gear shifter is ergonomically designed to fit snugly into the palm of your right hand – everything fits like a glove.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Land Rover Discovery
Have you ever struggled with raising and lowering the rear seats in your CUV/SUV? Now you don’t have to – you can reconfigure the second and third row seats on this Land Rover Discovery remotely via a smartphone app. And you don’t need to be anywhere near the vehicle to do so.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
BMW M7
The two individual rear seats are its best feature on this ultra-luxurious BMW M760i xDrive sedan. The space is fit for a king with infinitely adjustable sliding rear seats, a foot rest, and privacy shades for extra comfort. But if you were wondering about the stats: a TwinPower turbo 12-cylinder boasting a gut-wrenching 601 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque capable of launching this beauty from 0 to 100 clicks in 3.6 seconds.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Mercedes-Benz G550
Even this bad-boy of off-roading, the Mercedes-Benz’ G550 4x4 SUV – the most capable G-Class ever, gets a lift in luxury in the cabin. And it’s all about the details – even the door panel is exquisitely handcrafted, quilted and lined with alcantera suede. It’s a work of art, but really too beautiful and delicate to risk getting dirty off the beaten track.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Mini light
The all-new Mini Countryman, available with a plug-in hybrid for the first time for 2017, ups the ante in the cabin with ambient lighting which you can change depending on your mood. Along the door panels and throughout the cabin, the lighting is harmonious, adds a pleasant feel with this customizable feature.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster
You’ll need to wear shades behind the wheel of this all-new Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster. But not only to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays but to block out the serious bling bling from the bright, shiny gauges covering the cabin on the centre console, steering wheel, and around the dashboard.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Lincoln Navigator
Here’s a brilliant idea to get into the cabin of this monster Lincoln Navigator – sure its a concept, but the three-tiered power steps hideaway when closed. When you need an added boost into the cabin, the steps deploy from the sides of the vehicle to make it a cinch to enter and exit.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)