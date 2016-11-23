Some of the hottest, or shall I say coolest, car reveals took place in the City of Angels. Here’s a roundup of the best.
-
Jaguar I-Pace
At a posh film studio in L.A., more than a hundred journalists from around the world gathered to witness the press unveiling of the future and it came via a live, interactive, virtual reality experience with Jaguar design director Ian Callum and journalists in the U.K. Donning VR glasses and headsets, we travelled to a bold territory experiencing Jaguar’s first all-electric concept vehicle, the I-Pace, in a new way. Later, we got a glimpse of it in the real world amid Hollywood’s hottest celebs including talk show host James Corden.
(AP Images)
-
Nissan Rogue
At Nissan, a flashy, theatrical Star Wars-themed unveiling showcasing the Rogue’s safety features in a quasi battlefield to introduce the 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Nissan Rogue
It commemorates the first Star Wars spinoff story, called “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, which hits theatres in December. Complete with Stormtroopers, it was an out-of-this-world show, literally and figuratively. Nissan is one of five global brands to join forces with Lucasfilm to create this first-ever Star Wars branded production vehicle.
(Chris Carlson/AP)
-
Mercedes-AMG GT C roadster
Mercedes made a splash with the world premiere of the first cabriolet from its ultra-luxury arm, the Mercedes-Maybach S650 cab – a powerhouse and showstopper in its beauty and elegance. But they didn’t stop there – also making North American debuts: a stunning chrome-clad Mercedes-AMG GT C roadster and the Mercedes-Benz GLE 43. But take note, if you want the S650 only 300 will be built. A mere 75 up for grabs in America.
(ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
-
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Alfa Romeo attracted curious and excited journalists to its stand for the official unveiling of its bold, powerful, and much-awaited Stelvio SUV. The base model with a 280 hp, 2.0-litre turbo 4-cylinder engine is nothing compared to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio with a 2.9-litre turbo V-6 that produces 505 hp. Its capable of hitting 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Mazda CX-5
The biggest news at this splashy press conference? An all-new diesel engine that’s available for the first time on the CX-5. The 2017 CX-5 also gets a stylish, modern look on the outside and a more posh, upscale feel on the inside. Painted a candy-apple red on the exterior, it was a head turner.
(Troy Harvey/Bloomberg)
-
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
Chevy is conquering new territory with its Colorado ZR2, an off-roading mid-size pickup truck intended to tackle the great outdoors and anything in its path. Even on display, it doesn’t stand still. It commands attention, nestled atop rocks, sand, and dirt. With its 3.5-inch wider track, 2.0-inch lifted suspension, 31-inch tires, rugged exterior good looks and an available, new diesel engine, it is clearly no ordinary Colorado.
(Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail)
-
Mini Countryman
Despite a glitzy sneak peek on the eve of the official Automobility L.A. press day, the world debut of an all-new 2017 Mini Countryman still gained international attention on the show floor. Bigger and bolder than ever before, its anything but Mini. This is Mini’s biggest vehicle yet – the Countryman is 30 per cent more spacious than the last version. And best of all, its greener, too, thanks to the addition of Mini’s first plug-in hybrid on the Countryman. Coupled with an all-wheel-drive system, its perfect for Canadian winters.
(ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Subaru Viziv-7
Crowds of journalists waited anxiously to find out what was under the sheet of this hidden gem at the Subaru stand. It was worth the wait.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Subaru Viziv-7
Subaru unveiled a massive SUV concept dubbed the Viziv-7 – a huge SUV with three rows of seats and plenty of room for passengers, pets, and all your sports gear. Officials say the production version will go on sale in 2018, proudly made in America, at its factory in Indiana.
(Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)
-
Volkswagen Atlas
Finally, some welcome news from scandal-ridden Volkswagen. The German auto maker unveiled its uncharacteristically large Atlas SUV – a practical, family-friendly SUV with three rows of seats for up to 7 passengers. It is filled with safety technology such as lane departure warning systems and forward collision warning systems.
(Chris Carlson/AP)
-
Volvo V90
Journalists from around the globe listened intently to a smart alternative to the typical crossover and sport utility vehicles debuting in LA. Volvo introduced a new V90 – a good ol’ fashioned, practical wagon. Beside it, the Polestar V60 wagon was the big star – one of Volvo’s fastest cars ever built, boasting 362 ponies under the hood.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)