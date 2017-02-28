Subcompact SUVs aren’t much more than glorified hatchbacks, but they are beginning to dominate Canadian roads.
In the past few years we’ve seen the introduction of the Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR, just to name a few. Ford has announced it will bring the new EcoSport to Canada and even Mini has a car in the segment with the Countryman. Luxury auto makers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz are also in the game with the Q3 and GLA respectively.
Canadian sales for the mainstream segment were up almost 20 per cent last year and up more than 35 per cent for subcompact luxury SUVs, according to Good Car Bad Car.
Here are some of the newest models that were on display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto.
You’ll likely be seeing a lot more of them on the roads in the near future.
The Honda HR-V during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Honda HR-V during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Honda HR-V during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Mazda CX-3 during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Mazda CX-3 on display during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Mazda CX-3 during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Audi Q3 during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Audi Q3 during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The dash of the Audi Q3 is seen during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Mercedes GLA250 during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Mercedes GLA250 during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Toyota CH-R during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in(J.P. Moczulski/The Globe and Mail)
The Toyota CH-R during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Chevrolet Trax during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Chevrolet Trax during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Chevrolet Trax during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017. (J.P. Moczulski/The Globe and Mail)
The Ford Ecosport during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The Ford Ecosport during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
The interior of the Ford Ecosport is seen during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
