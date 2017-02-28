Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Auto Show

Subcompact SUVs aren’t much more than glorified hatchbacks, but they are beginning to dominate Canadian roads.

In the past few years we’ve seen the introduction of the Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR, just to name a few. Ford has announced it will bring the new EcoSport to Canada and even Mini has a car in the segment with the Countryman. Luxury auto makers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz are also in the game with the Q3 and GLA respectively.

Canadian sales for the mainstream segment were up almost 20 per cent last year and up more than 35 per cent for subcompact luxury SUVs, according to Good Car Bad Car.
Here are some of the newest models that were on display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto.

You’ll likely be seeing a lot more of them on the roads in the near future.

